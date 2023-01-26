1-26-23 NW president candidates

Northwest Missouri State University's Board of Regents on Thursday announced four finalists for its 11th president. From left to right: Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University; David P. Jones, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State University, Mankato; Kent Porterfield, vice provost of student affairs at Gonzaga University; and Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents announced Thursday the names of four individuals identified by a search committee as finalists to become the university’s 11th president.

The candidates are:

