MARYVILLE, Mo. — Viqtory, a media entity for military personnel transitioning into civilian life, has named Northwest Missouri State University as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023.
According to a news release, this title recognizes the university’s commitment to embracing military service members, veterans and their family members and ensuring their success on campus.
More than 1,800 colleges, universities and trade schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, and 665 schools earned award-level designations of gold, silver and bronze, with Northwest receiving a silver designation. This marks the 11th consecutive year Northwest appears on the list.
Thomas Goldizen, a human services major who serves as the president of Northwest’s Student Veterans Association, is among several veterans at Northwest who understand the value of the benefits and services the university offers. He enrolled at Northwest after serving with the U.S. Army as a combat engineer in Fort Hood, Texas, a news release stated. In 2009, he was injured during a combat deployment to Baghdad, Iraq.
“As a veteran, Northwest has been supportive by helping me to get the assistance I needed throughout each semester, whether it be through accommodations or counseling,” Goldizen said. “My advisors, professors and other faculty and staff I have had the honor to meet and get to know have continued to show the level of commitment they have toward myself as a disabled veteran and others to ensure we are maintaining our health physically and mentally.”
In its profile of Northwest, Viqtory cites the university’s high graduation and career placement rates as well as its more than 200 rigorous academic programs, small class sizes, opportunities for student employment and profession-based learning experiences.
“Many resources, including the Student Success Center, Writing Center, Math Lab, Career Services and faculty advisors, are available to help students be successful throughout their time at Northwest and after,” the report states.
According to the news release, Goldizen asserts the importance of those resources, noting the mock interview, speed networking and career day programs offered by Career Services have helped him enhance his skills as he explores future employment opportunities.
“Overall, Northwest has been the best choice for myself, not only as a veteran but also as a non-traditional student and single parent,” he said. “The faculty and staff have gone out of their way to show me that I am not just another student. I am a part of a growing family here, and that means more than anything.”
Northwest, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is approved for certification of students eligible to receive educational assistance from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The university also offers a range of degree and certification programs that benefit military students in addition to giving credit for the College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) and DANTES Subject Standardized Tests (DSST), according to the news release. Northwest follows American Council on Education (ACE) recommendations when granting credit for military experience or from other regionally accredited institutions as transcripts are evaluated by the Office of Admissions.
Additionally, Northwest partners with multiple veterans’ organizations and regularly hosts a veteran service officer to assist with filing for VA benefits. A news release stated the university participates in several federal and Missouri state programs, such as the GI Bill and Missouri Returning Heroes, and offers a variety of scholarships for military personnel and veterans, including a National Guard scholarship to assist military students with housing.
For more information about resources available to veterans at Northwest, visit nwmissouri.edu/veterans.
In partnership with the Missouri Army National Guard, Northwest also offers the Guard Officer Leadership Development (GOLD) program to develop qualified Missouri citizens into commissioned officers through classroom instruction, leadership laboratories and a physical conditioning program, a news release stated.
Launched in 2003 as an advocacy vehicle to encourage civilian organizations to invest in programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans as employees, entrepreneurs and students, the Military Friendly Schools list annually provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families, based on extensive research using public data sources for schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting are developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate.
Viqtory is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. It connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands, according to a press release. Viqtory and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity.
The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list was published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May issue. It can be found at militaryfriendly.com.