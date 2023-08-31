MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University music faculty will kick off their 2023-2024 season of performances at the university with a Labor Day trumpet recital.
Professor of Music William Richardson and accompanist Jiwon Choi will take the stage with the Northwest Trumpet Ensemble and special guests, including Will Sutton, a Northwest assistant professor of music, on euphonium.
The recital, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. It also will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/2364214.
The program will feature music for trumpet and piano by Marcel Bitsch, Maija Einfelde, Hannah Rice and Harold Walters.
“We are really excited to present the first music recital on campus,” Richardson said. “I’m especially pleased to share the stage with Dr. Choi, Dr. Sutton and the Northwest Trumpet Ensemble. Adding some jazz and popular music to the second half of the program, we hope the audience leaves with their toes tapping.”
A member of the St. Joseph Symphony and the St. Joseph Big Band, Richardson teaches trumpet and various music courses at the university, in addition to directing the jazz ensembles. He joined the Northwest faculty in 1999.
Choi joined the Northwest music faculty in 2016. She consistently garners high marks in international competitions, and her performances as a soloist and a collaborative pianist have spanned venues throughout the world.