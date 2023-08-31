Labor Day recital (copy)

William Richardson, left, and Jiwon Choi, members of the Northwest Missouri State University music faculty, will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, in the Charles Johnson Theater on the Northwest campus.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University music faculty will kick off their 2023-2024 season of performances at the university with a Labor Day trumpet recital.

Professor of Music William Richardson and accompanist Jiwon Choi will take the stage with the Northwest Trumpet Ensemble and special guests, including Will Sutton, a Northwest assistant professor of music, on euphonium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags