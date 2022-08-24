ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — To assist agencies in the fight toward zero traffic deaths in northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is once again offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources, the organization announced in a news release.
Over the last several years, agencies and organization across northwest Missouri have received funding for programs aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on roadways. Preliminary reports show 49 fatalities within the northwest region’s 20 counties during 2021.
This year, the NWMCRS will be offering funding through two different opportunities. The annual highway and traffic safety grant opportunity and a new Community Outreach Funding program.
Applications for the grant opportunity will be accepted through Sept. 9:
- Grant requests may not exceed $5,000
- Organizations eligible to apply for the funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement, health departments and more
- The proposal must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan, which include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving and impaired driving. More information is available at savemolives.com/mcrs/show-me-zero.
- Grant funds are through reimbursement only.
Community Outreach Funding is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2023:
- Funding requests must be for physical items with the total cost equaling no more than $2,000
- Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement agencies, health departments and more
- Funding requests must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan