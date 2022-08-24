Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety logo

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — To assist agencies in the fight toward zero traffic deaths in northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is once again offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources, the organization announced in a news release.

Over the last several years, agencies and organization across northwest Missouri have received funding for programs aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on roadways. Preliminary reports show 49 fatalities within the northwest region’s 20 counties during 2021.

