This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
In honor of the first responders killed in and as a result of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Maryville Fire Department personnel climb 2,071 stairs on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bearcat Stadium. center, Local volunteer firefighter Collin Sullivan, Maryville Fire Lt. Jace Pine and volunteer firefighter Cory Roberts make their way up steps carrying their gear in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in attacks.
In honor of the first responders who were killed in and as a result of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Lt. Jace Pine, with the Maryville Fire Department, rings the “four fives” code on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bearcat Stadium. The code signifies the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.
Thomas Merlot, director of the International Involvement Center at Northwest Missouri State University, takes a fire helmet from the Pickering Fire Department volunteers involved in Friday’s 9/11 Stair Climb memorial event. He told The Forum that he carried those helmets as a way of honoring not only the 343 firefighters who died responding to the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center, but also those firefighters and first responders who continue their work today.
Thomas Merlot, director of the International Involvement Center at Northwest Missouri State University, carries two fire helmets of the Union Township Fire Department volunteers involved in Friday’s 9/11 Stair Climb memorial event. His daughters, shown at right, waited somewhat patiently for him to complete the 2,071 steps.
In honor of the first responders killed in and as a result of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Maryville Fire Department personnel climb 2,071 stairs on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bearcat Stadium. center, Local volunteer firefighter Collin Sullivan, Maryville Fire Lt. Jace Pine and volunteer firefighter Cory Roberts make their way up steps carrying their gear in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in attacks.
Thomas Merlot, director of the International Involvement Center at Northwest Missouri State University, takes a fire helmet from the Pickering Fire Department volunteers involved in Friday’s 9/11 Stair Climb memorial event. He told The Forum that he carried those helmets as a way of honoring not only the 343 firefighters who died responding to the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center, but also those firefighters and first responders who continue their work today.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two days before the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Maryville Fire Department joined with Northwest Missouri State University to honor the 343 firefighters and all first responders who gave their lives in the traumatic events in New York City, Washington, D.C. and rural Pennsylvania.
The local fire department has hosted an event each year to pay tribute to the 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel who lost their lives in the attacks and those who have died since with medical issues resulting from the event. This year the department broke with tradition and joined with the university to honor them in a different fashion, a 2,071-step stair climb.
While department members had taken part in the Northwest event in the past, this year was a first for it to be the only service in the area.
During the ceremony, Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh provided details of the day’s tragedies. He said even today people are being diagnosed with post-9/11 illnesses as a result of being exposed to the toxic environment during cleanup.
While he offered a lot of numbers, Rickabaugh said it’s important to remember that the people these numbers represent are not just numbers or statistics, but “folks just like you and me, just like the first responders here in attendance today. I ask just one thing of you all today, just join me please in the pledge to never forget.”
Maryville Fire Lt. Jace Pine rang a bell in the 5-5-5-5 code, which signifies the death of a firefighter in the line of duty, and a recording of “Amazing Grace” was played. People then began to climb.
Rickabaugh later told The Forum that the department will likely still hold a ceremony at Franklin Park on larger anniversaries of the attacks, but for now this seems to be a good way to get people involved each year.
As around 47 registered climbers made their way up and down the stairs during the event, one man took two helmets from Pickering Fire & Rescue volunteers to carry as they rested.
Thomas Merlot, director of the International Involvement Center at Northwest, told The Forum that he carried them as a sign of respect for first responders in the region, and those who gave their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks. Merlot’s young daughters watched him — not news coverage from the day of the attacks, which played on the stadium video board during the climb — as they waited patiently while he traversed the 2,071 steps.
Two leaders from the other sponsors of last week’s event had different perspectives on the attacks and spoke with The Forum about how it has shaped their lives.
Zak Moore, president of the event sponsor Northwest’s Student Veterans Organization, said he was only 5 months old at the time of the attacks in 2001, and while he has seen some of the footage from the day, it’s only been during his own research.
“It’s hard to watch,” he said. “It’s difficult to imagine something like that happening today. Even watching it two decades later, it’s just, it evokes emotions that you don’t normally have.”
Moore said he is glad to take part in helping to pay respect to those who gave their lives in the attacks.
“It means that I get to help keep remembrance alive and make sure that … it’s never forgotten,” he said.
He noted that the opening speeches were very moving and impactful.
“Just make sure you remember, never forget,” Moore said.
Show-Me GOLD, a Missouri Army National Guard Officer Leadership Development program, also hosted the event. Capt. James Richardson with the organization said he was a high school junior when the attacks happened and while it wasn’t the only reason, it was a major driving force in his enlisting, roughly three months later.
He said it is a natural partnership between his organization and with the local fire department to host the remembrance event because the events of that day changed the country’s military.
“Hopefully make sure that this event gets bigger every year,” Richardson said.
As a firefighter in the past, Richardson said each year’s anniversary of the attacks is personal for him, bringing up certain emotions every year.
“All these guys knew where they were responding to, knew the chance they wouldn’t come back home,” he said. “The moment they got off that truck they went up to the towers and they never saw their buddies again.
“Most of the stories you hear, they’re mostly saying goodbye to each other. They got off the truck, said goodbye to each other and rolled up to the tower. That always hits me pretty hard knowing my crews.”
Richardson said there are a lot of parallels between fire service and military service, especially in the realm of sacrifice.