MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two days before the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Maryville Fire Department joined with Northwest Missouri State University to honor the 343 firefighters and all first responders who gave their lives in the traumatic events in New York City, Washington, D.C. and rural Pennsylvania.

The local fire department has hosted an event each year to pay tribute to the 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel who lost their lives in the attacks and those who have died since with medical issues resulting from the event. This year the department broke with tradition and joined with the university to honor them in a different fashion, a 2,071-step stair climb.

Honoring 343
In honor of the first responders who were killed in and as a result of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Lt. Jace Pine, with the Maryville Fire Department, rings the “four fives” code on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bearcat Stadium. The code signifies the death of a firefighter in the line of duty.
Thomas Merlot, director of the International Involvement Center at Northwest Missouri State University, carries two fire helmets of the Union Township Fire Department volunteers involved in Friday’s 9/11 Stair Climb memorial event. His daughters, shown at right, waited somewhat patiently for him to complete the 2,071 steps.
