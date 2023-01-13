MLK Day speakers
NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY PHOTOS

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual Celebration Week, beginning Monday, Jan. 16.

“Dr. King was and is a very influential figure in our history,” Justin Mallett, the assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Northwest, said in a news release. “It is important for all of us to come together to share in the vision that Dr. King had for this entire country.”

