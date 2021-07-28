MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the fifth time in seven years, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities has recognized Northwest Missouri State University with an Excellence and Innovation Award, honoring the institution this time for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AASCU selected Northwest to receive its 2021 AASCU Excellence and Innovation Award for Campus Pandemic Response in the rural category. Northwest’s submission, “Learning and Success: Northwest Missouri State University’s Philosophy for Managing the Pandemic,” was selected by the awards committee for its outstanding results and potential to influence and serve as a model for other institutions.
“We at Northwest are humbled by the national recognition from AASCU,” said Northwest President John Jasinski in a statement. “Our pandemic response was not with an award in mind, but this recognition validates our approach and deployment thereof as well as Northwest’s role model status. The unbelievable hard work, dedication, perseverance and resilience of our student body and entire faculty and staff are truly the hallmarks of this recognition. We said from the beginning we wanted Northwest to be stronger coming out of the pandemic, and it is clear we are on that path.”
In a press release, the university said the award reflects Northwest’s work throughout the pandemic to maintain on-ground operations and services while implementing mitigation measures that decreased the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission on campus. Through the collaborative work of campus leaders and “Green Teams” consisting of employees and students, the university said it successfully aligned actions with its guiding philosophy encompassing four themes — learning and success, health and safety, agility, and viability.
The university deployed 13 such Green Teams as cross-functional groups charged with addressing challenges and opportunities and presenting solutions in short timeframes. The Green Teams, which continue to be used as the university has transitioned its focus toward returning to a more traditional campus experience this fall, address mitigation, vaccinations, academic calendaring and learning modalities, among other issues.
“The collaboration and support of all members of the institution has allowed for a safe environment for students, faculty and staff to live and learn at Northwest,” said University Police Lt. Amanda Cullin, who oversees the university’s crisis management team and Green Teams, in a statement. “Through our focus on learning and success, health and safety, viability and agility, we’ve responded, adjusted and moved forward while maintaining a robust learning experience.”
As COVID-19 vaccinations became available to the public this past spring, the university partnered with local health care agencies to host mass vaccination clinics that resulted in the distribution of more than 12,000 vaccinations to students, employees and local residents.
Throughout the pandemic, the university has continuously evaluated its environment, requested flexibility of the campus community and adapted as conditions changed, the press release said.