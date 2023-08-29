NWMoAcad-Horiz-2C

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University began its 2023-2024 academic year Monday with a 4.6-percent rise in its total enrollment from a year ago, marking a sixth consecutive year of overall growth, according to a news release from the university.

Northwest started its fall semester with a total headcount of 8,071 students, compared to 7,715 on the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year. Northwest also reported 75 percent of its 2022 freshman class returned to the university for a second year.

