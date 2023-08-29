MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University began its 2023-2024 academic year Monday with a 4.6-percent rise in its total enrollment from a year ago, marking a sixth consecutive year of overall growth, according to a news release from the university.
Northwest started its fall semester with a total headcount of 8,071 students, compared to 7,715 on the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year. Northwest also reported 75 percent of its 2022 freshman class returned to the university for a second year.
The university’s graduate student enrollment increased by 23 percent from a year ago to 3,159, while its first-time graduate headcount is 843, a nearly 16 percent increase. Among all graduate students, 890 come from 11 other countries, setting a new high in the university’s history for international graduate students.
In fact, Northwest’s overall international headcount of 1,032 students also set a record on the first day of classes. That headcount is a 23 percent increase from a year ago and surpassed the university’s previous high of 855 international students recorded during its fall 2022 census.
Additionally, enrollment for Northwest online programs totaled 2,793 students, which is up about 23 percent compared to fall 2022.
“I’m proud of how we have balanced our enrollment portfolios online, and our international enrollment continues to be a strength,” Northwest President Lance Tatum said in a statement.
All enrollment numbers are preliminary until Northwest’s official census occurs Monday, Sept. 18.