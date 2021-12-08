MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents during its last regular session of the fall semester on Monday approved the creation of a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree program in addition to hearing the results of the institution’s FY21 financial audit.
The Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, which Northwest will launch in fall 2022, is designed to help students gain a solid foundational knowledge in business with specializations in accounting, economics, finance, human resources, marketing and management to align with students’ career goals. Students who enroll in the program must choose three specializations to develop their skills.
In proposing the degree program to regents, Northwest Provost Jamie Hooyman said the university determined its need based on discussions with admissions staff, the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business’ professional advisory board, feedback from prospective students, and a review of peer institutions.
The business administration bachelor’s degree program will be offered on the Maryville campus, at Northwest-Kansas City and online.
Additionally, regents heard the results of the institution’s FY21 financial audit completed by RubinBrown, LLP. Stacy Carrick, Northwest’s vice president of finance and administration, presented the results to the board and noted the audit resulted in an unmodified opinion of the university’s financial statements with no misstatements.
The university is required to complete an annual audit of its financial statements by an external audit firm. RubinBrown completed the audit as well as a review of compliance and internal control over the university’s financial reporting.
In other business, the board approved the appointments of 27 faculty, in addition to those approved by regents previously this year, to teach at the university during the spring 2022 semester. Regents also approved more than 675 graduation candidates who are completing bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees at the conclusion of the fall semester, which ends Dec. 10.
At the start of the meeting, Director of Human Resources Krista Barcus accepted, on Northwest’s behalf, the Above and Beyond Award from the Missouri Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve for the university’s outstanding service and continued support of men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.