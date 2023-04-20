MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University community packed into a third floor hallway at Martindale Hall on Thursday, April 13, to celebrate the completed renovation of that floor.
Clarence Green, Northwest Missouri State University interim president, welcomed a large crowd to the ribbon cutting and open house event.
He said the updated building will help provide more space and better facilities to train health care professionals.
“Our mission here at Northwest is focusing on student success, every student, every day,” Green said. “To help us accomplish this mission, each area of study ... tries to implement profession-based learning opportunities and with this new space the School of Health Sciences and Wellness is going to be able to make this happen.
“This space will assist our students to stand out among their peers in the state and make them marketable applicants in the world of health science and wellness.”
The $1.3 million remodel of Martindale Hall’s 4,260-square-foot third floor includes academic laboratory spaces to support nursing, human services and school counseling programs along with faculty offices, according to a news release.
The third-floor renovation of the building is the first phase of long-term plans to update the entire building. The Missouri General Assembly approved $8.5 million toward the $17 million total project cost with the requirement that Northwest raise the additional $8.5 million by December 2024.
“This is a great example of what the Northwest culture can accomplish in such a short amount of time,” Green said, before he thanked all those who made the project possible. “We truly are better when we work together.”
One of those people who made the project possible is Corey Strider, president and CEO of Goppert Financial Bank, 1996 Northwest alum and a member of the Goppert Foundation Board, which donated $200,000 to the Martindale Hall renovation project.
“The Goppert Foundation has been a longtime supporter of Northwest Missouri State University and for good reason,” Strider said. “Northwest has proven to be a good steward of gifts it receives, whether it be for this project, scholarships, the Agricultural Learning Center and so many other areas that have been supported by generous donors. … We see that graduates possess the knowledge and work ethic that create success. Financial support provided to Northwest and its students is a difference maker not just for the university and its current students, but also for all of the communities where Northwest alumni migrate to following graduation.”
When complete, the renovation of Martindale Hall, which opened in 1926 and was last remodeled in the 1970s, will help Northwest and the School of Health Science and Wellness better align academic programs with industry needs and workforce demands.
Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi told the group this has been a vision for many and she is delighted it is now a reality.
“As president of the 100th Student Senate, I speak for all of us … it has been a pleasure to contribute to the renovations and establish a student lounge where students can study, host meetings and relax, which further improves campus life, one step at a time.”
She thanked Regent John Moore for his contribution on behalf of the Student Senate and all those who donated to the project.
Dawson Parks, a student in the School of Health Science and Wellness, spoke about how the new renovation will provide more opportunity for students studying to enter the health science field.
“Updating these classrooms, labs and location of classes is helping these Bearcats come together, getting rid of the silo approach and allowing everyone to work together as a united team and help create a very healthy educational environment,” he said.
Professor Terry Long, director of the School of Health Science and Wellness, thanked everyone who made the renovation possible noting that the majority of work was completed within 11 months.
“And that’s an amazing accomplishment if you consider what it’s like to do a construction project these days,” he said. “... There’s a lot of credit to be given.”
To make a gift to support Northwest, including Martindale Hall, contact the Office of University Advancement at 660-562-1248 or visit nwmissouri.edu/GiveOnline.