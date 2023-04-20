IMG_1710.jpg
Northwest Missouri State University Professor Terry Long and interim president Clarence Green hold a ceremonial ribbon while Student Senate president Elizabeth Motazedi and Dawson Parks, a health science student, cut celebrating the completion of the first phase of the Martindale Hall remodel during an open house on the third floor last week. 

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University community packed into a third floor hallway at Martindale Hall on Thursday, April 13, to celebrate the completed renovation of that floor.

Clarence Green, Northwest Missouri State University interim president, welcomed a large crowd to the ribbon cutting and open house event.

