MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has closed the Lamkin Activity Center after finding problems with the roof.
During a roof replacement project on Martindale Hall, crews discovered “structural issues” on the roof of Lamkin, according to an email from Mark Hornickel, Northwest Missouri State University communication manager.
“Out of caution, and until Northwest can do further assessment, Lamkin Activity Center and the Student Rec Center are closed to all occupants,” Hornickel said.
Martindale Hall and the Foster Fitness Center are not affected and remain open.
Hornickel said the university does not yet have a timeline for repairs, but officials expect the facility will be closed for at least 90 days.