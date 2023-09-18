NWMoAcad-Horiz-2C

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month with a film screening and an interactive art activity.

According to a news release from the university, Northwest will screen the movie “Mi Familia” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom. The film depicts a family’s migration across Mexico to Los Angeles and the political and social hardships that confront generations.

