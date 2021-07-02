MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents approved the university’s 2021-2022 budget at its regular meeting last week, totaling about $128.5 million.
According to a press release from the university, the budget includes a focus on affordability for students through increased scholarship funding, a focus on employees through cost-of-living adjustments and investments in health and retirement benefits, and strategic investments that include online professional programs, technology upgrades and capital improvements. The budget also reflects projected enrollment increases and state appropriations approved by the Missouri legislature.
In her presentation to the board, Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration, said that Northwest entered the COVID-19 pandemic with a growth mindset, having made difficult decisions during the past decade, and a commitment to organizational viability. The university’s decisions, she said, have paved the way for Northwest to be in its strongest financial position in the last decade and stronger compared to most state institutions.
“As we headed into Fiscal Year ’21 with the pandemic in full swing, we had the highest level of uncertainty that we had seen in my tenure at Northwest,” Carrick, who joined Northwest in 2010, said. “That level of uncertainty still exists for us, probably in different areas than it did a year ago. Certainly, we are still feeling the impacts from the COVID pandemic and how it has changed our employees’ outlook, how we do business, students’ outlook and their decision cycle, and impacting the university from all perspectives.”
While Northwest’s primary objective in its budget process, the school said in its release, is to compile and align multi-year strategic themes and goals into a plan that positions the university for growth in the continuously changing landscape of higher education, Carrick acknowledged that FY22 will present challenges as the world and its industries continue to recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, Carrick highlighted Northwest’s efficient use of its dollars: According to a report released by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development in January, Northwest is the most efficient among Missouri colleges and universities for state appropriations per degree and certificate granted.
With regard to affordability, Northwest’s tuition rates, which are among the lowest in the nation, include a textbook and laptop rental program that the university estimates saves students an average of $7,200 during the course of a four-year degree program. Additionally, Northwest distributed more than $9 million in CARES Act funds, or 64 percent of what the school received, directly to students as assistance and refunds.
“Northwest is proud to deliver high-quality education through an unmatched culture,” said Northwest President John Jasinski. “We thank the regents for their support, for focusing on student success, affordability, strategic investments and especially our people. We thank each and every one for what they do because people are this organization’s greatest asset. What they do each and every day to help Northwest meet its mission is powerful.”
Other Board of Regents actions
- Approved the appointments of 246 full-time faculty for the 2021-22 academic year.
- Approved the renewal of a three-year technology purchase through Microsoft.
- Approved a shift differential policy that provides shift differential compensation to non-exempt employees who work a majority of their hours outside of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Approved a lactation policy that provides consistent guidelines, in compliance with federal law, for employees’ use of a campus lactation room during working hours.
- Approved the appointment of Shane Baumgart as director of the Missouri Arboretum at Northwest.
- Approved the appointment of Melissa Ramirez as a University Police officer.