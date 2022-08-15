MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents last week appointed 15 people to the university’s presidential search committee and later announced dates for public input sessions.
The search committee approved by the regents at their regular meeting on Aug. 4 consists of 15 individuals who represent varied Northwest stakeholder groups. In addition to the four regents selected in June — John Moore, who will serve as chairman; Jason Klindt; Roxana Swaney and Mel Tjeerdsma — the search committee will include:
- Peter Adam, assistant professor of biology and Northwest’s 2021-22 Faculty Senate president
- Allison Atkinson, president of the Northwest Alumni Association Board of Directors
- Rod Barr, director of the School of Agricultural Sciences
- Leisha Barry, president of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors
- Tyrone Bates, vice president of the Northwest Alumni Association’s Black Alumni and Friends Chapter
- Selena Foreman, office manager for Northwest Auxiliary Services and chair of the university’s Staff Council
- Carl Hughes, member of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors
- Dannen Merrill, member of the Maryville City Council
- Elizabeth Motazedi, president of the Northwest Student Senate
- Gina Smith, office manager for Northwest’s School of Health Science and Wellness, secretary of Staff Council and a member of the Northwest Foundation Board of Directors
- Matt Walker, director of Northwest’s School of Communication and Mass Media and an assistant football coach
Anthem Executive, a Houston-based search firm hired to assist the institution with recruiting its next president, will work in collaboration with the search committee to gather input about the search and characteristics Northwest should seek in presidential candidates.
The firm will conduct a series of 50-minute sessions for Northwest students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members as well as members of the Northwest Leadership Team on Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom.
After the input sessions, Board of Regents Chairman Moore said the board expects to finalize a candidate prospectus at its Sept. 8 meeting, launching a monthslong process to attract and recruit presidential candidates.
Moore said he also plans to organize public sessions via Zoom as a way to communicate with interested individuals about the process and gather additional input.
“We obviously recognize how important this search is to the success of this university, and we intend to go about it in full recognition of that and give it everything that it deserves so that we’re successful with it,” Moore said in a statement.
Northwest will also provide an online survey at a later date for individuals who cannot attend the scheduled sessions.