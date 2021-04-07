MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has announced the retirements of 10 faculty members who have dedicated a combined 251 years of service to the university.
The faculty members retiring from Northwest at the conclusion of Northwest’s spring semester are listed below.
- Nancy Farlow, Horace Mann Laboratory School faculty in the School of Education, 32 years
- Christina Heintz, senior instructor of mathematics and statistics in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, 36 years
- Cindy Kenkel, assistant professor of management in the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business, 23 years
- Ernest Kramer, professor of music in the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, 36 years
- Brian Lanier, professor of music in the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, 19 years
- Brenda Lewis, senior instructor of English in the Department of Language, Literature and Writing, 14 years
- Cheryl Malm, professor of mathematics and statistics in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, 32 years of service
- Mary Shepherd, professor of mathematics and statistics, in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, 20 years
- Sue Wood, associate professor of professional education in the School of Education, eight years
- Lori Zech, senior instructor of communication in the School of Communication and Mass Media, 31 years