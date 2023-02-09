Northwest partners with Sodexo for campus dining

New dining options will be available in 2023-2024 due to Northwest Missouri State University partnering with Sodexo for campus dining. Sodexo also plans to use Kiwibots for food delivery.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has entered into a contract with Sodexo Operations LLC to manage its campus dining program when students return for the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to a news release, the announcement concludes a year-long process that involved Northwest engaging an external consultant to evaluate best practices in college and university dining and benchmark peer institutions. In creating the university’s Request for Proposal, leaders representing Northwest’s Office of Student Affairs focused on quality, value, price and opportunities to draw community members to the campus for exciting dining and programming.

