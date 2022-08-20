Nathan Banks

Nathan Banks, a 2018 Northwest Missouri State University alumnus, is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service this month as the agency resumes its deployments for the first time since suspending global operations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Banks will serve as a volunteer in Uganda in the Peace Corps’ education sector.

 SUBMITTED BY NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

Banks, who graduated from Northwest in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, will serve as a volunteer in Uganda in the Peace Corps’ education sector starting this month.

