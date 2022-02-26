RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The long-awaited track and baseball field at Northeast Nodaway R-V is set to host its first game in March.
Superintendent Brenda Dougan said parking lot lights were installed at the facility this week and the field will be ready to go for the March 18 game against St. Joseph Christian.
An opening event is planned for March 12 “if weather cooperates,” she told The Forum in an email.
Contractor PCC Sports has been working on the new complex since the spring of 2021, and had initially planned to have it completed by that summer. But delays and mistakes — like incorrectly sized foul poles — throughout the construction process have continued to push back the completion date. Dougan said some items from PCC are still awaiting completion.
Funding for the new track and baseball field complex was approved as part of a $1.3 million no-tax-increase bond issue in 2020.
Other Northeast Nodaway notes
- The March board meeting is set for 6 p.m. on March 17, an hour earlier than usual.