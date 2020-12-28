RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Notes from the Dec. 17 meeting of the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education:
- After receiving two bids to build a new concession stand that were too vague to act on, the school board voted to open a new round of bidding and bring in the contractors to get more detailed information about pricing and materials.
- The concession stand would go alongside a voter-approved ballpark and track complex that remains on schedule for completion in early summer.
- As of Dec. 17, the district had only one student in quarantine and none in isolation.
- To date, the district has received approximately $161,000 in CARES Act reimbursements, and applied for another about $15,000.