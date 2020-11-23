RAVENWOOD, Mo. — A new wall put up in the cafeteria will allow all Northeast Nodaway students in every high school classroom to be spaced 6 feet apart, Superintendent Brenda Dougan said at Monday’s school board meeting.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced changes to the state’s guidelines on close contacts in K-12 schools. The state guidance will no longer require students or staff to be considered a close contact or to subsequently quarantine as long as they do not show symptoms and all parties involved in the exposure were properly wearing masks.
However, because of the social distancing capabilities in the high school, Dougan said that the district’s greatest asset is the spacing it can provide.
“We think our first defense is spacing,” she said at Monday’s meeting. “And then our second defense will be cohorts, like in the elementary, and then our third defense will be masking.”
Now, students and staff are expected to wear a mask when 6-foot distance cannot be maintained. In an email to The Forum, Dougan said that the district is waiting on some clarifications from health officials before revising its mask policy.
Currently, the district has 13 students in quarantine — seven in the elementary and six in the junior high/high school. Dougan said that none of the contacts were made in school, and the district does not have any students in isolation with COVID-19.
Other Northeast Nodaway notes
- Contractor PCC Sports still expects to complete the new baseball facility by May 2021.
- The board approved the yearly employee health insurance policy, which includes a 1.9 percent average raise in plan cost over last year. The district pays for 100 percent of the base plan premiums for teachers.