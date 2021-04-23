The following notes are from the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education meeting held on April 15.
- Construction on the new baseball field complex continues on schedule despite wet conditions.
- Sheldon Scadden, who retained his seat, and Cody Adwell, new to the school board, were sworn in. Adwell replaced Vice President Katrina McIntyre, who did not run for reelection. No election was required since they were the only two candidates for the two open seats.
- Jeff Redden was reelected by the board as president, and Karl Wilmes was elected as vice president.
- Elementary Principal Jason McDowell said the school has received and begun the intake process for 500 books donated by Scholastic. The publisher donated the books to the school library in recognition of the district’s preschool program being named the best in the state in its category last year by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.