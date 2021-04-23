Dougan and McIntyre
Northeast Nodaway Superintendent Brenda Dougan, left, presents Katrina McIntyre, outgoing school board vice president, with a plaque commemorating her service to the board. Cody Adwell  will fill McIntyre’s seat, for which she did not seek reelection. McIntyre had been a board member since 2015.

 

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

The following notes are from the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education meeting held on April 15.

  • Construction on the new baseball field complex continues on schedule despite wet conditions.
  • Sheldon Scadden, who retained his seat, and Cody Adwell, new to the school board, were sworn in. Adwell replaced Vice President Katrina McIntyre, who did not run for reelection. No election was required since they were the only two candidates for the two open seats.
  • Jeff Redden was reelected by the board as president, and Karl Wilmes was elected as vice president.
  • Elementary Principal Jason McDowell said the school has received and begun the intake process for 500 books donated by Scholastic. The publisher donated the books to the school library in recognition of the district’s preschool program being named the best in the state in its category last year by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
