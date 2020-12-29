RAVENWOOD, Mo. — GRM Networks in partnership with the Foundation for Rural Service, has awarded two grants worth $9,892 to the Northeast Nodaway R-V school district.
Superintendent Brenda Dougan told The Forum in an email that the district applied for the grants through the FRS to provide funding “to support our 1 to 1 Chromebook initiative as well as the platform to deliver remote instruction to our students.”
Both the R-V elementary and high school received grant funds that will be used to better help students connect during remote instruction.
On the elementary side the district plans to purchase Chromebooks for students to use during remote instruction as well as traditional in-person school.
On the high school side, the funds will be used to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots, curriculum and delivery platforms to use during remote instruction.
“The goal is to provide a platform that will make the transition between face to face instruction and remote instruction as seamless as possible,” Dougan said. “Implementing this tool will also better prepare our students for post secondary education,”