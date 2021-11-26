RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Board of Education evaluated the district’s vocational agriculture program with input from agriculture teacher Philip Doty at its regular meeting Monday night.
He explained how the program and school farm works, and how it helps local FFA students by growing and selling a crop — this year’s 270 bushels of soybeans made the program around $1,206 — thus helping pay their dues to the organization.
Board president Jeff Redden asked if students are involved in all aspects of the farming production, like buying the seed, being on-site during planting and more.
Doty said he and school farm leaders have discussed other ways students can be involved in the school farm during one of the program’s planning sessions.
“We’re gonna look at maybe some like grid sampling and some soil stuff like that,” he said. “We’re going to look at more of a marketing plan.”
He said working on yield experiments is something they could do, but for now they are planning to work with MFA for soil sampling and discussing best options for which types of food to grow.
“So far we’ve been very fortunate,” Doty explained. “The reason it works for us is … it all gets donated to us, so I haven’t asked a lot of questions. I just say, ‘thank you.’”
He said the program receives donated seeds from Pioneer Seeds, fertilizer and herbicide from MFA in Conception and planting and harvesting services from Busby Farms in Parnell.
“I know the Busbys do a tremendous job,” Redden said. “Probably a lot of kids don’t get to experience any of that.”
Currently the field used by for the program is about 4.7 acres, which is less than last year, and was expected to be so, Doty said, because of ball field construction. Since that project is coming to a conclusion, he is starting to seek out more space for planting, whether for more field or a garden area.
“I have a lot of kids that are ... not farm kids that need experiences like that,” Doty told the board.
Redden asked if the program could support alternative crops like popcorn, pumpkins, or sweet corn in some of the smaller areas.
Doty said he thought it would be a great idea, if the district could get students to commit the extra time it might require.
“If we can get more space over there, I’m all about it,” he said. He then suggested he and Superintendent Brenda Dougan could walk around the field to discuss boundaries when the ball field project is complete.
Other news
- Board members approved Trevor Henggeler’s application as the district’s candidate for the John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship, sponsored annually by Future Builders, the educational foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association. According to Dougan, the local winner is awarded a $200 scholarship from the school district, and submitted to the statewide scholarship competition where 17 regional winners are awarded annual $1,000 scholarships and the overall winner will receive an annual $1,500 scholarship.
- School counselor Abbie Groomer was approved as the district’s foster care liaison.
- Dougan told board members that they are not yet spending ESSER III funds allotted from the state because those funds must first be appropriated by the Missouri legislature before the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education can distribute those to districts. That has yet to be done, but must be done by March 24 otherwise the funds revert to the federal government, she said. “I don’t imagine our legislature will want that to go to other states,” Dougan said. “... so I’m assuming that they will do that, but it’s not 100 percent guaranteed yet, so we have not started using that money at this point.”
- The superintendent informed the board that she applied for the continuing Seamless Summer Option, which pays for student breakfasts and lunches. She said that if a student were to eat both meals each day of school, this program would save parents about $700 per year, per child. “If you have multiple kids, that’s a significant savings for them,” Dougan said.
- Two seats, currently occupied by Kenna Florea and Karl Wilmes, will be coming open on the board in April. This year’s election filing period is shorter, open from Dec. 7 through Dec. 28. To file or for more information, contact the school district office.
- K-12 Principal Jason McDowell told board members that Clarios, formerly Johnson Controls Power Solutions, has requested the opportunity to set up a table at a local basketball game, to offer information to students and parents who might be interested in job opportunities. In return, the company will purchase popcorn for all attendees. McDowell said the date of that game is Jan. 18, 2022.