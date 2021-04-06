MARYVILLE, Mo. — North Star Advocacy Center has welcomed two new advocates to its team.
Susan Babcock, a victim advocate who works in the Maryville shelter, has volunteered creating and leading the Survivors of Sexual Assault support group for the last two years.
“She is committed to helping clients gain back their power and control taken from them due to the abuse they have endured,” according to an email from the shelter.
Sherry Brown is a victim advocate serving Gentry and Worth counties. She has started a support group and will connect clients to resources in those counties.
An Albany native, Brown obtained her degree in Social Services Management and has prior experience as a social worker.
Her office can be accessed through the rear entrance of the Mosaic Family Care – Albany East building at 1607 U.S. Highway 136 East in Albany, Missouri.
Babcock and Brown may be reached by calling North Star 24-hours per day at 660-562-2320.