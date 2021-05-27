HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved seeking a 59-cent no-tax-increase bond levy during its meeting last week.
Voting 5-1, Jerime Bix dissenting, the board approved seeking the levy in the spring of 2022. The no-tax-increase would not increase the 59-cent levy, but extend it. The board selected an 18-20 year payback timeline to equal approximately $2.4 million.
Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum late last week, that the district facilities committee has recommended generating this amount for several large projects on the horizon. Some of those include a new preschool addition, and a new entry addition at the high school.
In order to begin the process for those large projects, Turpin said he’s working with an attorney on a request for proposal that will be contingent upon the passage of the levy in the spring. He noted that after 14 years, the balances will expand to allow the district to make additional payments to pay it off earlier or run a new bond proposal at that time, based on district needs.
Turpin said that Bruce Johnson with LJ Hart prepared a spreadsheet to explain the interest accumulation that expands Fund 3, that allows for the early repayment. Figuring the interest at a conservative 1 percent, Turpin said the balance will eventually spread beyond the payment amounts.
“I wanted to be transparent with the board,” he said. “... I was just trying to be as transparent with them as I can.”
Summer projects
Now, with school out officially for the summer, district staff can work on several other summer work projects it has planned.
The board approved a bid of $9,485 from Chris Kidoo, of St. Joseph, to finish the hardwood floors in the elementary school in Pickering. The project includes the gym, kitchen, six stairs, a hallway and an entryway.
The district received two other bids. Sam Church bid $23,220. JC Flooring bid $11,735. According to Turpin, the three have bid against each other for jobs before and each spoke very highly of the other’s work.
Other summer work includes repairing the ceiling in the little gym with perforated tin, the air conditioning in the gym and commons, tuckpointing the south and west walls of the high school, expanding the agriculture classroom into the ITV room and shifting rooms to make space for the district’s new innovation lab, which will be located in the current computer lab.
The summer to-do list is quite extensive and also includes replacing the preschool modular building skirting, striping parking lots and sidewalks, and creating some office spaces in the elementary for a Title I teacher and counselor and the activities director in the high school.
Summer staff also plans to replace furniture with some recently donated furniture. The district also plans to install some kitchen equipment it received from Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp.
Interior doors
With the hope of creating a more safe and secure environment for students, Turpin said administration and staff began inquiring about the cost to replace all interior doors at the high school and elementary school.
Board members eventually tabled discussion about doors due to the unexpected cost of the project, but Turpin told The Forum, the need for new doors is quite obvious.
Touring the building, he pointed at doors with hinges on the opposite side of the door frame, a hallway with six different size doors, some doors that don’t open and others that don’t lock, some with large easy-to-shatter windows, and others without windows at all.
He received two bids to replace all interior doors within the high school and elementary school as well as rekeying the district for uniformity.
The first from Pioneer Door company wanted to replace only the doors using the existing jams for most of the building and bid $51,000. Turpin said they commented it would be better than what the district has, but not ideal because the district’s doors and door jams vary so widely.
The second bid from Maryville Glass & Lock was around $134,000 and included all new doors, metal jams and re-trimming around each doorway. However, the written bid noted that it is not an exact quote because of the condition of the doors and door jams. The company would need to do another walk-through and collect more detailed measurements. Due to the nature of the job, it’s also not one they could conceivably complete before the start of school, and mentioned it might be better to schedule for next summer.
The board tabled the topic in order to consider other options like partitioning the project by school or floor.
Turpin explained that to begin any flooring projects at the high school, the door project will need to be completed, that way whatever floor project is selected would fit to each doorway. He said the district has several types of flooring in the classrooms, many with carpet to the door and many without.
Other news
- The board approved hiring former district superintendent James Simmelink as a consultant for the 2021-2022 school year for a fee of $3,500.
- Board members approved a lead preschool teacher pay scale created by Turpin to set a standard for that role should the person hired not have a teaching certification. Because the district doesn’t receive state or federal monies for its preschool and it charges for the service, the person hired to lead it is not required to possess a teaching certificate.
- The district received matching grants to purchase eight Spheros, micro bits, and a 3D printer and scanner for the new innovation lab. High school principal Roger Johnson, business/FACS teacher Emily Frueh and high school math teacher Michael Trautz wrote the grants.
- In closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Amanda Wonderly as preschool teacher effective May 21. Board members also approved hiring Lindsay Sherlock as fourth grade teacher for the 2021-2022 school year.
- The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 30 at A&G Restaurant in Maryville. During it the board plans to close out the fiscal year and approve a new budget.