HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education reorganized after the April 6 election and approved spending around $65,000 on school district improvements and a new educational opportunity for students during its meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Chris Turpin recommended the board approve a memorandum of understanding with SkyOp LLC, of Candandaigua, New York to provide coursework and training from which students could leave with an FAA drone pilot’s license.
“The whole state is really moving to getting kids college and career ready,” Turpin said. “I don’t know how much more career ready we can get kids if they can come out of high school and have a license to be able to do this … whether that’s straight into the military or whether that’s working for the local ag place, or even getting into real estate.”
He and High School Principal Roger Johnson said they have about eight students interested in the program right now, and that SkyOp said it was a good number to have to kick off the program. They will be able to work two students per one drone.
Cost for the program is split into three years. The first year, involves flight simulations, starter drones and indoor flight training. For around five students SkyOp said the cost is about $8,040.
The second year involves the purchase of high-end drones and licenses, and the cost for up to 25 students is $33,340. Turpin noted this will have to be put into the budget, but there may some other funding available in the future to help with cost.
Year three the cost drops to $7,790, because most of the equipment would have been purchased in year two. At that point, the cost is mostly the program courseware license and student materials kit.
Board member Jerime Bix asked if insurance was included in any of annual costs. Turpin said no, that would be a necessary expense. Johnson said SkyOp said to expect at least one drone crash and that insurance would be a must for at least the year-two drones.
Johnson said North Nodaway agriculture teacher Troy Nally and science teacher Cody Bix will be sent to New York for training this summer.
Turpin noted that the school is working toward increasing its technology laboratory capability. He said several teachers and staff members recently visited the Plattsburg Innovation Lab where they saw numerous ideas for more technology options for North Nodaway students.
He said that with the new options for innovative or applied math and innovative or applied science curricula, students could have a lot more options for completing math and science requirements. It also may allow vo-tech students to take some of the classes because they will likely be offered in the morning.
Currently the drone program will only be available to juniors and seniors, but as the program evolves, that may be modified in the future.
“Our intent has been to lead the way with the drone (program),” Turpin said. “I am hopeful, that if we get this started for our kids and for our school, to invite the commissioner of the education department to visit North Nodaway and see what we’ve got going on here. … To me, I don’t think there’s a better example of college and career readiness than this program. ... I think the kids are excited about it. Our teachers are excited about it. I think it’s a great opportunity for our school.”
The board unanimously approved the program, the first of its kind in Nodaway County and possibly all of northwest Missouri.
“There’s a lot to build and a lot to do,” Johnson said.
For more information about the company, visit www.skyop.com/.
Capital improvement projects
Thanks in part to property taxes from the Clear Creek Energy Center, the North Nodaway Board of Education and administration have made a point to reinvest in the district’s infrastructure.
On Monday, the board approved a bid from Midwest Data Center at a cost of $22,280.04 for a new phone system including 28 phones for the middle school/high school building in Hopkins and 19 phones for the elementary school in Pickering.
Midwest Data will also provide service to the district, at a rate of $197 per month for three years, plus local surcharges.
Turpin told the board that the new system will allow patrons and parents to leave messages for teachers, for teachers to page directly from one school to another and safety announcements to be made throughout the district. He said it will be a marked upgrade from the current system.
The district received two other bids for the project: BHS Telecom Solutions - $27,063 and $252.69 per month; and United Fiber - $34,133 and service for $241.70 per month.
Turpin said the district currently pays Sprint/CenturyLink around $550 per month for phone service.
The board also approved a security camera bid of $10,969 from Superior Sound and Security to replace current cameras and add additional IP cameras for a total of 47 cameras: 32 at the high school and 15 at the elementary.
Turpin told the board that with the new cameras a license plate on a vehicle two blocks away could easily be read on the screen, so the new cameras are far superior to the current ones. The wired cameras will offer 5.0 megapixels, while the IP cameras will provide 4.0 megapixels.
The district did receive another bid of $15,848.25 from Midwest Data Center, for 44 cameras and a 2.0 megapixel quality.
With regard to land, the district accepted a bid of $33,390 from Jay Forney to prepare the new lot it purchased in December 2019. The lot is located one city block of land north and east of the school’s location.
Forney’s bid includes clearing, grading, adding a tube as well as the purchase and hauling of 750 tons of 3-inch rock and 360 tons of 11/2-inch rock. The pad size is 100 feet by 300 feet and Forney will prepare the lot to be mowed. He also confirmed he will burn the trees cleared from the site.
Board members discussed two other bids it received. Nodaway Contracting bid $38,320 and that didn’t include grading the pad or burning the cleared trees. Shawn Frueh bid $49,935 and that didn’t include disposal of the cleared trees and brush.
Turpin said he also liked that Forney noted if the job didn’t require the entirety of the rock tonnage, the district wouldn’t be required to purchase it.
“That just seems like an awful lot of rock,” Bix said.
Riley said rock tends to be used faster than expected, and the district might need all of it. Turpin said it was nice to have the option.
After the board had approved these large expenditures, Turpin showed them Fund 4 in the budget and noted the board’s savvy use of the district’s windfall from the turbine project. After spending about $65,000, there is still $63,000 left in the fund for future needs.
“I think you guys have done a great job,” he said.
Other news
- The board approved the third and final reading of the 2021-2022 school calendar; the 2021-2022 Kids Care, preschool, employee and parent-student handbooks; and the 2021-2022 middle school/high school student handbook.
- The district increased its mileage reimbursement from 35 cents to 40 cents starting next school year.