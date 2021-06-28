HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved a drainage bid from Jim Proctor and Spire Construction during its meeting last week.
A different company originally provided a bid, but is now unable to make the improvements due to prior commitments.
Drainage improvements will cost the district approximately $5,800.
The bid includes putting in tile and directional drain spouts. This will improve drainage on the east and west sides of the school.
On the east side, there is a downspout that comes out in the middle of the building where the buses park, which causes water to freeze on the sidewalk. There was discussion about where the drain will be directed. Superintendent Chris Turpin said the drain would either be redirected to the road or placed underneath the sidewalk.
If the drain is redirected to the road, a rock reservoir will be put in place to reduce the drainage to a trickle. Members of the board expressed concerns with this solution.
Redirecting the water to a drainage ditch was another suggested solution, but Turpin said the contractors thought this option would be too difficult because of existing utility lines.
“I don’t know what is the other option.” Turpin said. “Two different people have come, and they have said pretty much the same thing, based on how they’ve had it marked out.”
Clarinda Academy auction
Members of the school board will attend an auction at the recently closed Clarinda Academy to possibly purchase a list of discounted equipment.
The list includes items such as bleachers, snare drums, a vehicle and food warmers.
The board approved a maximum expenditure of $25,600 at the auction, in the event all items on the list are purchased.
The board described bleachers, a Genie lift, and a vehicle as the most essential items.
The school currently moves bleachers between the football and baseball fields, during the sports’ respective seasons. This adds extra wear and tear on the bleachers. This purchase would allow for each location to have its own set.
A Genie lift could be used at both schools for various tasks.
The board considered purchasing one of four vehicles at the auction, including two vans and two sedans.
Turpin discussed previous interest in a shuttle bus, but the school is unable to purchase it because of state regulations on school vehicles.
The board suggested various uses for a van, such as transporting the track team or middle school volleyball team, in addition to other uses.
Summer projects
Painting and renovations are taking place on the third floor of the junior high/high school.
To increase the security of the schools, cameras are being installed. The cameras are about 97 percent installed in the junior high/high school. Upon completing this installation, cameras will be installed in the elementary school.
Jay Forney has started dirt work at the bus lot.
The board approved Marriott Masonry’s bid for tuckpointing the south and west walls of the school. Old repairs were inadequate and led to water running inside the windows. Improvements will involve cutting out old repairs and re-tuckpointing them.
Marriott’s Masonry also placed a plaster repair bid for $4,800, which the school board also approved.
The board approved Mooney Boys Construction’s bid for adding a new ceiling to the little gymnasium.
The ceiling repairs to the little gymnasium will include removing existing lights, replacing them, and adding lights above the bleachers. The entire project is estimated to cost somewhere between $24,920 and $25,920.
Three different businesses have provided the board with varying air conditioning bids. These price variations came from differing solutions with varying unit sizes.
Each bid was greater than $50,000. When a bid exceeds this amount, Missouri Statute 177.086 says the district must advertise the scope of the project in a local newspaper for two weeks.
Turpin plans to mail the advertisement to the businesses to bid on. If applicable, the businesses will have to comply with prevailing wage regulations.
The advertisement will be constructed based on other advertisements from other superintendents.
Other news
- An error in the schedule caused the board to approve a change from 170 days in the 2021-2022 school calendar to 169 days. The error involved accounting for 31 days in September instead of 30.
- The principal’s report stated teachers Troy Nally and Cody Bix have begun online training for the drone programs. Everything is in order for in-person training in August.
- The board approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The reopening plan must be put on the school’s website by June 23, in order to receive funds. The plan’s purpose is to inform the public on how the district will continue services for students and address social and emotional needs. The plan required community input and state supervisor approval.
- In closed session, the board approved hiring Kayla Lewis as the preschool teacher for the 2021-2022 school year.
- The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 30 at A&G Restaurant in Maryville.