HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved the district’s tax levy during its regular meeting last week.
According to meeting minutes, the district’s tax levy is $4.6505 per $100 assessed valuation.
District documents show that the district saw a 1.25 percent increase in its valuation of $32,756,982.
The levy will be distributed as follows: $3.6105 will go to Fund 1 which is the general fund, $0.59 into Fund 3 which is the district’s debt service fund, and $0.45 into Fund 4, which holds funds for capital improvements. This will allow the district to keep up with its debt payments, according to L.J. Hart and Co.
