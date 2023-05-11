5-11 Marriott 1.jpg
Buy Now

North Nodaway Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott is shown at her desk on Tuesday morning.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

PICKERING, Mo. — After 16 years with the North Nodaway R-VI School District, Ashley Marriott will take her love of students and leadership skills to helm Bessie Ellison Elementary in St. Joseph next school year.

Marriott began her career in the district as a third grade teacher in 2007 just one year after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She spent five years in that position and another two teaching fifth grade, while working on her master’s degree in educational leadership, which she received in 2014. That year — one of the toughest for the school in recent history due to it being designated as a “Focus School” by the state — she was hired as principal.

5-11 Marriott 2.jpg
Buy Now

North Nodaway Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott helps fifth grader Charlie Piper with a data collection issue for a presentation on Tuesday morning at the elementary school.
0
0
0
0
0