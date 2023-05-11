PICKERING, Mo. — After 16 years with the North Nodaway R-VI School District, Ashley Marriott will take her love of students and leadership skills to helm Bessie Ellison Elementary in St. Joseph next school year.
Marriott began her career in the district as a third grade teacher in 2007 just one year after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She spent five years in that position and another two teaching fifth grade, while working on her master’s degree in educational leadership, which she received in 2014. That year — one of the toughest for the school in recent history due to it being designated as a “Focus School” by the state — she was hired as principal.
“To me, that meant a lot,” she said. “Because … I felt like the staff, based on my body of work with them as their peer and the ideas that I had on ways to move forward was something that they believed in.”
The “Focus School” designation meant that the school was listed in the bottom 10 percent statewide in terms of MAP testing scores.
The school was required to meet certain goals for three consecutive years in order to exit that status, “and by my fourth year, we had already met that goal. It was a huge (relief) to see all of the hard work of our staff and students pay off in a really visible way,” she said.
Current Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum on Tuesday that the quick turnaround during that time period is “a great testament to her resolve and dedication and persistence to try to do the right thing for kids.”
“We appreciate all the time she’s invested over the years for our district,” Turpin said. “Giving your heart and soul to a purpose to a district and to a group of kids, I commend her on that. She has provided great leadership for teachers for our district.”
Even though she’s not in the classroom all day, Marriott spends all day teaching. Whether counseling kids on their choices or helping teachers making tough decisions, she leads through mentorship.
“I feel like I am able to be a teacher, as a principal,” she said. “... that’s something that I feel like is my favorite part, finding other perspectives and having people think through the scenario from a different point of view.”
Marriott said some of her most treasured memories are the connections she’s made with students outside of the school.
“When the kids see me at Walmart or at the grocery store, or the gas station, how excited they are to see me, it’s overwhelmingly a positive response,” she said. “Even the ones that have maybe caused a little trouble. They still for the most part have a positive view of me, because of the relationship we’ve built.”
Marriott said she’s now even begun to see some of the students she had as a teacher bring their own children into the school district.
“I feel like because of those connections there’s a foundation of trust,” she said. “They know what I stand for.”
That feeling of trust is evident in at least two students that The Forum spoke with on Tuesday morning.
Fifth graders Lila Miller and Trenton Roberts have spent most of their elementary school careers in Pickering and under Principal Marriott’s care.
Both agreed that Marriott has been a good principal. They also each openly admitted to getting in trouble and having been sent to her office on at least one occasion.
“I think when I mess up she’s very fair about it,” Roberts said. “She kinda understands the velocity of the situation.”
He explained that there are some principals who will treat accidentally throwing gum on the floor the same way as if you had hurt someone, but that Marriott doesn’t do that. “She’s fair.”
Miller said Marriott sometimes gives her snacks.
“It’s not only about the snacks,” she said. “It’s that she cares about me and all the students. That’s why we love her. She’s the best principal.”
She continued noting that it’s not fair to expect her to love every student, “but it’s fair that you show respect. She shows respect to other people and when I get mad she calms me down.”
Throughout The Forum’s interview, several young students who were obviously very comfortable walking into the principal’s office, stopped in for help with a variety of problems: missing fox-shaped notepads, help with finding presentation information online, etc.
Librarian Cynthia Martin told The Forum, “She will be missed.”
Still within her first year of service at the school, secretary Mackenzie Finney recalled one time earlier this school year that she and other staff members decorated Marriott’s office while she was at a school conference. They used sticky-notes to cover Marriott’s computer and desk, then covered the floor with balloons and streamers.
“It was just a surprise from her being gone for a couple days,” she said.
Laughing at the sticky-note recollection, Title I teacher Sami Jackson, said it was difficult to pinpoint just one memory about Marriott.
“She just always does fun things with the kids,” she said. “She tries to give them incentives. I think those are gonna be really hard shoes to fill. The kids always get excited for that stuff. She’s really great at interacting and getting them involved and excited for it.”
Marriott said she will not get to see the new addition completed from the same perspective as principal, but that she will still be around the area and hopes to stay in contact.
“I’m glad that I was able to help the school get the bond levy passed and make progress toward a really positive change for the school,” she said.
Marriott said she’s not sure her family is planning to move any time soon. Her children attend Maryville schools and her husband Adam’s children attend school in Barnard, so they are very used to driving.
“I really have loved my time here at North Nodaway,” Marriott said. “I feel like it gave me a lot of experience in a variety of ways. At a small school you get to be very hands on with the kids, the parents, all of the staff. The people that I have worked with I have grown to love dearly and I feel like a lot of them are as close as family, so that part will be hard to let go of, all the connections I’ve made.”
A new challenge and opportunity
Marriott said heading into a new school is both an exciting opportunity and a scary challenge in some ways. She explained that moving from teacher to principal within the same district, she at least had the consistency of knowing the environment and systems.
Working in a new school district, brings with it an element of the unknown. While she now knows the leadership side of the principal position, learning an entirely new system is somewhat daunting.
“This will be different for me,” Marriott said. “... I’m going to really try to focus on learning the systems that they have in place, getting to know people, building relationships, just trying to be really open and communicate as transparently as possible.”
She wants to understand the school and school district systems and see where staff may want to see some changes and then help make those happen.