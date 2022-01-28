HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved sample ballots, a bond resolution and election notices for the April school board election.
The ballot lists candidates Krista Barcus, Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser as running for two open seats.
The bond resolution asks taxpayers to approve a $2.65 million tax levy that would be extended for a maximum of 20 years. However, given the district’s history with paying off bond levies early, Superintendent Chris Turpin hopes the new levy will be paid off early as well.
“We’ve honestly got to tell people (the bond levy) is for, right now, it’s scheduled for 20 years, but we hope to try to pay it off earlier,” Turpin said. “We’re paying off — if this (bond levy) passes — we’re actually going to be paying the other one off early because it was supposed to go through 2024, I think. So, I think we can pay this one off a little early.”
Turpin explained that because new wind turbines in the district increased its assessed evaluation and allowed it to put more money toward paying its current bond levy, he believes the district might be able to pay off the proposed bond levy in a time period that is shorter than 20 years.
The resolution states the district will, “… borrow money in the amount of $2.65 million for the site development, construction, equipping, and furnishing of a pre-school addition to the elementary school and a new metal bus barn. …”
In the event funds are left over after these projects, excess monies will be used to “… construct, equip and furnish an addition to the high school and complete other interior renovations to district facilities …”
According to the bond resolution, voters will be asked if they approve allowing the North Nodaway School District to borrow $2.65 million without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy.
If the proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain the same at 59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
“All (the resolution) is basically saying is, ‘Are you willing to pay taxes basically to have $2.65 million of indebtedness to work on these projects?’” Turpin said.
Turpin mentioned that the district hopes to have a public forum, at which the resolution will be further explained to the public, though a date for it has yet to be discussed.
The election will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. All qualified voters of the North Nodaway School District are allowed to vote.
Other news
- Turpin negotiated a contract that will pay Ellison-Auxier Architects 7 percent of the owner’s budget for the cost of the work, which is 1 percent less than the number proposed by Smith Contracting. The board approved the contract and will move forward with the company, contingent on the passing of the bond levy.
- The board approved an agreement with Helzer Fencing for $5,100 to replace the fencing at the elementary school that was damaged by a storm.
- High School Principal Roger Johnson mentioned five seniors are taking their first dual credit class. He believes the board’s decision to pay for one class per student has increased the district’s dual credit enrollment. He also noted students may have the opportunity for financial assistance through dual credit scholarships.
- Geist Heating and Cooling will begin installing the new air conditioning system on Feb. 1. As discussed in the board’s July meeting, this new system will provide improvements in the gymnasium, the common area before gym and the hallway by Turpin’s office.
- Pixellot has been installed. The district will use it in place of Facebook Live when it livestreams and records sports games.
- The board approved the 2022-2023 calendar with the change of moving graduation from May 21, 2023 to May 14, 2023.
- Wyatt Tate was approved by the board as an elementary custodian.