HOPKINS, Mo. — At its meeting last Wednesday, the North Nodaway Board of Education approved Smith Contracting Company as its construction manager.
Superintendent Chris Turpin said the facilities committee interviewed two applicants on Nov. 6 and decided to recommend the company.
There will be a construction manager contract for board members to view and approve at the board’s December meeting.
In the board’s September meeting, Turpin listed potential projects, including an addition to the elementary school, an addition to the high school, construction of a metal bus barn and interior renovations to district facilities. He noted a construction manager would allow them to evaluate costs and determine which projects to undertake.
“The main reasons why I feel like we went (with Smith Contracting) is that, I feel like they’re a better fit for our projects and our needs that we’re asking and trying to have done,” Turpin said. “It felt like they’re easily accessible, being local out of Maryville, and I think that they provided the right services for what we were hoping to get done. And then the second reason is that, based off both of the companies, they had the lower percentage of fees and reimbursables that were initially in both presentations.”
Learning updates
Librarian Cindy Martin stated the school made a $1,592.27 profit at the Scholastic Book Fair. Some of the profits were used to purchase new books.
Junior high/high school English teacher Emily Bix described the content of each of the classes she teaches. To test students’ understanding of “I Hear America Singing” by Walt Whitman, Bix had them write poems titled “I Hear North Nodaway Singing.” She believes this is a better way to test their understanding of the concepts rather than requiring them to take a test.
Junior high/high school Principal Roger Johnson said the K-12 Veterans Day assembly went well. It was the district’s first time combining all grade levels into one assembly, and it allowed for students of all ages to participate.
Juniors and seniors took the ASVAB. The school has been pushing for students to view the ASVAB as more than a military placement test because it can take the place of the ACT in some circumstances.
Hailey Vinzant broke her school record at the state cross-country meet. She finished 62nd out of 168. “It was really good to see her run the fastest she could at her last meet,” Johnson said.
Other news
- The board approved the following policies: BBB-School Board Election, DCB-Political Campaigns, JHDE-Behavioral Risk Assessment and KKB-Audio and Video Recording of IDEA Meetings. BBB discusses that the filing period for elections of school board members changed to the seventeenth Tuesday and ends the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the municipal election day in April. It outlines current filing dates, which this year are from Dec. 7-28. DCB says no contributions or expenditures of district funds shall be made directly by any board member, employee or agent of the district to advocate, support or oppose the passage or defeat of any ballot measure. JHDE sets a new policy for reporting and addressing threats of violence toward oneself or others. KKB is about giving parties the right to record IDEA meetings. The policy clarifies what can be recorded and who can be the one to do so.
- At 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, there will be a board work session. Turpin listed the bond levy and a new comprehensive school improvement plan as possible meeting discussion topics. In the event that the board needs more time to discuss, Feb. 2 was listed as a fallback date.
- Students taking health science studies at the technical school will have to be vaccinated by Jan. 5 because it is a federal mandate for those working in nursing homes.
- In the bus lot, cameras were installed and railroad ties were placed to outline parking spots. The school is waiting on stencils for handicap spots.
- The board approved adding Chelsey Harper as a substitute custodian and cook.
- In executive session, the board made the decision to allow Payton Poppa and Felicia White to graduate in December, as long as all graduation requirements are met.