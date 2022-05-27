HOPKINS, Mo. — At the North Nodaway Board of Education’s regular meeting on May 18, Superintendent Chris Turpin listed North Nodaway’s summer maintenance projects.
The district will undergo various projects and potentially complete other tasks over the summer if time and the budget allow.
Some of the maintenance that will occur is as follows: scrubbing floors in the elementary and middle/high schools, rewaxing the gym floor, removing wooden poles to allow for Ellison-Auxier’s construction, moving preschool materials to the teacher workroom at the elementary school, deep-cleaning milk coolers, disconnecting current utilities to the preschool trailer, striping sidewalks at the elementary school, painting rooms in both schools, repairing the outdoor stage at the elementary school, putting new doors and a vent hood in the elementary kitchen, removing unused lockers in the high school, fixing concession stand sinks, removing unused and old piping in the elementary school and more.
The following potential upgrades depend on the district’s budget and the projects’ timeframes: replacing Smartboards with touch display panels (they cannot be calibrated anymore and do not function how they are supposed to), replacing the elementary gym ceiling with metal to prevent bats from getting in and purchasing communication arts and math textbooks.
Turpin discussed the projected price of new math textbooks.
The district has considered purchasing iReady, which is for grades K-8. The district has received a quote from the company for approximately $20,530. This quote includes textbooks for kids and access to online resources.
“This is for five years. Because it’s an online-type version, they will continue to send us workbooks and books for the kids for five years, which is pretty standard for textbooks these days,” Turpin said.
Handbook updates
The final readings of the following handbooks were approved by the board: middle school/high school, kids care, preschool, parent-student and North Nodaway Elementary employee.
The second reading and the final reading of the preschool handbook included an increase in monthly tuition from $200 to $250, which amounts to a total tuition of $2,250 over nine months.
Additionally, the handbook states a scholarship program is available for families with economic hardship. An economic hardship scholarship will be awarded on a case-by-case basis. Those who qualify for the scholarship program will make a total payment of $1,620 or nine payments of $180. Full tuition payments will be expected until an economic hardship scholarship has been awarded.
During the board’s May meeting, Tasha Allen, a member of the community, expressed her concerns with the district potentially raising preschool tuition and asked if the preschool was publicly funded.
“Our preschool is paid with local money totally from parents — from the tuition,” Turpin said. “Because we charge tuition, we can get by with not having to a have a certified state teacher. … What I have heard recently about this preschool fee thing has been was ‘are we losing money?’ And right now we have two preschool people in there. And yes, their salaries equal approximately $60,000 — that’s with insurance and they get a retirement, so all that’s figured into that. So at 20 kids at that amount, we were losing money. And ... you do not have to have preschool.”
Board President Samantha Brown told Allen principals Ashley Marriott and Roger Johnson would review all her comments and respond at a later time.
The final reading of the parent-student handbook noted “all volunteers and chaperones (must) have criminal background checks that include fingerprints submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” in accordance with guidelines set forth by Missouri state law.
Additionally, the handbook states, “Only chaperones that have completed proper background checks and assist staff with student supervision may be permitted to ride the bus to the event.” Those who wish to complete the screening may contact the school office.
The final reading of the high school handbook notes cellphones are not allowed in classrooms, locker rooms or bathrooms.
However, students are allowed to use their phones during lunch and between classes.
Other news
- The board declared the preschool trailer as surplus property. It will accept bids for the trailer until 11:59 a.m. on June 9. At noon on June 9, bids will be opened publicly at the superintendent’s office in Hopkins. The preschool classwill be temporarily located in the teacher workroom in the elementary school for the duration of the 2022-2023 school year as Ellison-Auxier Architects constructs the new preschool addition.
- The Certificate of Compliance was approved by the board as presented. The certification states the North Nodaway school district is compliant with directives relating to the enforcement of public health orders based on Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, which was received from the Missouri Attorney General on Dec. 7, 2021. It will remain compliant unless or until the decision is modified, the certification says. Turpin noted this certification also allows the district to participate in the Missouri direct deposit program.
- The board will meet at 6 p.m. on July 1 at A&G Restaurant in Maryville to close its fiscal year and approve its new budget.