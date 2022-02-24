HOPKINS, Mo. — Just prior to the North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education’s regular meeting on Feb. 16, the school district facilities committee held a meeting to view preliminary floor plans of proposed projects, including constructing a new bus barn, attaching an addition to the elementary school and renovating the junior high/high school.
The bus barn floor plan included seven bays and one wash bay on the far east side of the building. The work area was on the far west side. The committee suggested moving the wash bay area closer to the work area. They believed this would reduce the cost because they would not have to run the waterlines across the building. The committee also suggested adding an additional door by the wash bay that would allow a truck to drive into the building.
After viewing the preliminary floor plans for the elementary school and the junior high/high school, the committee suggested increasing the office sizes because the sizes in the floor plan were smaller than the offices currently are.
The elementary school floor plan showed the current library converted into a cafeteria. The district would like to allow students to have a place to eat beside the gymnasium, so preschoolers do not have to carry their lunch trays up and down the stairs, Superintendent Chris Turpin said.
There would be a new, open-concept library without doors. It would be relocated to the new addition, which would be built onto the east side of the elementary school building.
Faculty offices and the preschool would also be housed in the new addition.
After viewing the elementary school floor plan, the committee noted there should be an exit in the preschool area to allow access to the existing playground.
The floor plan for the junior high/high school includes installing an elevator and completing other renovations.
After hearing the committee’s suggestions, Jeff Ellison of Ellison-Auxier Architects, predicted that with the current price of items the project would cost around $2.7 million. This price includes setting aside funds for contingencies, concrete testing and furnishing, Ellison said. However, material costs are subject to change by the time construction begins. Costs also depend on the materials the district chooses to use.
Ellison noted his architectural firm could make additional bids that either include or exclude certain design features, such as the use of brick.
Construction of proposed projects is contingent on the district’s bond levy passing.
The election will be held on April 5.
“There will also be a town hall meeting on March 16 prior to our monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the bond,” Turpin said.
Other news
- Ashley Marriott, elementary school principal, mentioned the elementary school plans to add new equipment to its playground. Part of the items will be funded by a $1,000 donation from the Hopkins Lions Club, and the PTA has agreed to donate an additional $1,000. Marriott also noted she may ask for additional district funds in the future for this project.
- The board approved updating board policy AD-School District Mission Statement, which now states the district’s mission is to “prepare productive citizens that are college and career ready.”
- After the greenhouse heaters quit working, two new heaters were installed in the structure for a total of $4,000.
- The board approved the second reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar. Changes to the calendar since the last reading include moving a teacher in-service day from Feb. 13, 2023, to Feb. 17, 2023, and moving graduation from May 24, 2023, to May 14, 2023.
- The board approved MacKenzie Finney as a substitute teacher.