HOPKINS, Mo. — Prior to its regular board meeting on March 16, the North Nodaway Board of Education held a town hall meeting to discuss Proposition Progress for Kids.
The proposition is a no-tax-increase bond issue that Superintendent Chris Turpin would “improve district facilities, increase safety (and) renew community pride in both Pickering and Hopkins.”
School districts frequently use bond issues to pay for major projects like new facilities, significant renovations or for infrastructure upgrades. A no-tax-increase bond issue means that it would not cause the tax rate to go up.
Currently, the debt service levy, which is the portion of the property tax that goes to paying off bonds, is 59 cents per $100 valuation. That would not go up if PFK passes unless the district’s assessed valuation goes up as a whole. If the proposition does not pass, the debt service levy is set to expire on March 1, 2024, a statement from the board said.
The new bond, if passed, would be scheduled to be repaid by 2042, but board members said they believed it would more likely be repaid a couple of years early.
In the event the bond passes, Turpin estimated the average household would pay $138.84 for a yearly debt service — which they’re already paying.
“That’s what it’s going to cost — I believe — the average person to decide whether they want to do this or not,” Turpin said.
The funds will be used to construct an elementary school addition, a bus barn and a high school addition.
The elementary school addition would be built on the west end of the existing building. It could include a new preschool classroom, a new safety entrance with office spaces and a new open-concept library/multi-purpose space. The existing preschool classroom, which is located in a trailer, would temporarily relocate to the teacher workroom in Pickering to allow for construction.
“Currently our (elementary school) kids are eating in the gym. So, if you picture a preschool kid, coming in from the trailer, going outside having to be bundled up, come in take coats off and then do whatever. Go get your tray and then go down steps without dropping your food …” Turpin said. “Our meals are cooked for the most part a lot of them here and transported into a van and served then to our kids at Pickering … but if we do (the bond levy), we will be able to expand that kitchen (at the elementary school) a little bit and be able to prepare more meals there. Now the gym will be open for classes and recess.”
The bus barn could be built north of the high school on the current bus lot. It could be a metal building with seven bus bays, a wash bay and a tire changer.
The high school addition could be built on the south side of the high school where the current entrance is located. It could include an elevator for those with disabilities and the cleaning staff, a new safety entrance for visitors and office spaces for the superintendent, principal, counselor and secretaries.
Jeff Ellison, an architect for the proposed projects, estimated construction would start in late summer or early fall 2022 and end fall 2023, if the proposition passes.
“I just want to do what’s best for our district to put us in the best position we possibly can for the future for our kids, for our teachers, for our patrons,” Turpin said. “You know, I think we could wait and do a lot later, but I think that while we have the opportunity, we ought to do it now. I think our kids deserve it now. I think our teachers have done without for a long time.”
Absentee ballots are currently available at the Nodaway County Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On the Saturday before the election, April 3, the county clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
On the day of the election, April 5, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Eligible voters of the following areas may vote at the corresponding locations: Hopkins Township, Hopkins Community Center; Independence Township, Parnell Fire Station; Union Township, Pickering Community Center; Clearmont, the Little Red Schoolhouse; and Polk Township, Laura Street Baptist Church.
Other news
- The board approved hiring Compass Therapy Solutions to perform speech language pathology services for $30,798 per year for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Due to the federal mask mandate change, the North Nodaway Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP) was updated. It now states that, “wearing masks by the drivers and students will be based on quarantining options chosen by parents and current CDC (guidance) concerning masks” and, “students are not expected to wear masks unless it is part of their quarantining option chosen by their parent(s) or as directed in the CDC guidance.”
- The board approved allowing sixth grade students to play junior high sports with parent permission.
- The first reading of the following handbooks was approved by the board: kids care, preschool, parent-student, North Nodaway Elementary employee and high school.