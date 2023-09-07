This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Sisters Ali Carson, Bess Rolofson, Jodi Grosse and Lyndi Blamey cut a ceremonial ribbon on Friday, Sept. 1, dedicating the North Nodaway Center for Early Learning in honor of their mother, Beccy Baldwin. The ribbon was held by North Nodaway Board President Vicki Riley, left, along with board members Krista Barcus and Jennifer Clements, right.
North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin leads a tour through the elementary school located in Pickering. Beccy Baldwin’s family members toured the facility following a dedication ceremony on Friday, Aug. 31.
Bess Rolofson, Lyndi Blamey, Jodie Grosse and Ali Carson, daughters of Beccy Baldwin, unveil a plaque dedicating the North Nodaway Center for Early Learning in honor of their mother during Friday’s ceremony at the elementary school.
PICKERING, Mo. — Eight hands operated a pair of extra-large scissors Friday afternoon at the North Nodaway Elementary School as four sisters snipped a ribbon dedicating the school’s new Center for Early Learning in honor of their mother, Beccy Baldwin.
A devoted educator who dedicated her life to enriching others, Baldwin, who died in June, taught at West Nodaway and North Nodaway. She also established a Kids Day Out Preschool in her home to help serve the community’s needs and served for several years as director of the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center, whose mission is to build the capacity of educators and schools to maximize student performance through high quality professional development.
According to Heather Townsend, the North Nodaway Elementary principal who spoke at Friday’s dedication ceremony, Baldwin led the school to receive the first Federal Outstanding Professional Development Award for Rural Schools in 2002.
“As a school and community, we are proud to be able to say that Beccy was an integral part of our Mustang family and a leader in education,” Townsend said. “Beccy’s mark on education and the lives around us will be forever.”
The school’s new addition includes the Center for Early Learning, which adds a large space for preschool education. On Friday, the class of around 10 students took part in the ceremony sitting quietly to the side and listening to people talk about their room’s namesake. Eventually a plaque featuring Baldwin’s likeness will be installed beside the door. Her four daughters, Ali Carson, Bess Rolofson, Jodi Grosse and Lyndi Blamey, unveiled the plaque and read it aloud to the crowd of around 75 people.
“Beccy Baldwin Center for Early Learning – In honor and recognition of her exemplary commitment and distinguished service to North Nodaway R-VI School District and educational districts throughout northwest Missouri. Live, Laugh, Love, and Learn.”
Dana Nally, former North Nodaway elementary principal and current Iowa Principal of the Year from Bedford, Iowa, spoke about Baldwin as a towering figure in the field of education.
“Her dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds has inspired countless individuals, including myself,” she said. “From the moment I stepped into the realm of education, Aunt Beccy was there, extending her hand of guidance and support, showing me the way with her wisdom and experience.
“As I followed in her footsteps in the principal’s shift right here at North Nodaway, I couldn’t help but marvel in her incredible leadership. Her ability to lead with a blend of compassion and strength was inspiring. To create a nurturing environment for both the educators and the students left an everlasting legacy.”
Nally said Baldwin created an atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration making each member of the team feel important and that her door was always open. Nally joked that in her first year as principal at the school she must have called Baldwin every day.
“And she always answered,” Nally said. “Her advice was always wise and her encouragement always heartfelt. She empowered me to embrace the journey of learning woven into the fabric of preschool. ... I would thank her for being the beacon of light that guided me, for being the teacher that never stopped teaching and for being the mentor who believed in my potential.
“And today, we get to honor her. May this preschool be a reflection of the values Beccy instilled in all of us. A place where curiosity is nurtured, where kindness prevails and where learning knows no bounds.”
Janet Drummond, Baldwin’s former secretary, told the crowd that she’s not typically a speaker bee, but a worker bee, then proceeded to offer a few memories of her time working with Baldwin.
“She was always looking out for the kiddos,” Drummond said, noting that while Baldwin was always there for teachers, the children were who she was always looking out for.
Drummond shared that Baldwin was always coming up with new ideas and new projects to add to the vision for the school, but that the two of them weren’t terribly great at delegating, and after a couple events didn’t come off as expected, they decided to pick and choose which projects could be divvied up.
“She often talked about ‘the high road,’” Drummond recalled. “All of you sitting here nodding. It was one of her bylines ‘taking the high road,’ and I know she was much better at it than I was, and again you’re all nodding your heads.”
Drummond offered several funny stories and memories about Baldwin.
“We were friends before we were colleagues and I really enjoyed working with her,” Drummond said.
Jennee Barnes-Gregory with the RPDC, spoke about Baldwin’s legacy.
“To have known Beccy was to have learned from Beccy,” Barnes-Gregory said. “She was a model educator. She educated others with her actions and the way that you could see the impact not only at the professional level, but at the personal level.”
Barnes-Gregory said Baldwin believed deeply that education began with the self. Self-knowledge and self-growth were two of Baldwin’s guiding principles, she said.
“In her ever-so-kind, gentle, steady and humble manner she would share her wisdom in a way that truly would live on,” Barnes-Gregory said.
She said Baldwin was a visionary and her work at North Nodaway later developed into a legacy that had a profound impact not only on the regional level but across the state of Missouri.
“Other educators became keenly interested in how Beccy and her team were implementing what would specifically be called whole-faculty study group,” Barnes-Gregory said.
One of Baldwin’s many accomplishments was the development of the Beyond Mentoring Program for first- and second-year teachers. She and her RPDC team developed a comprehensive support system where new teachers would come together four or five times a school year to engage in relevant new teacher learning, network and have time to meet with their mentors, which at the time was unlike anything found in the area and is now a part of the statewide model.
“Beccy was a champion for kids, a champion for educators and especially northwest Missouri,” Barnes-Gregory said. “... How fitting that we are all here today to celebrate this tremendous woman. A woman that some of us reference as mother, as teacher as leader as mentor and most importantly, friend.”
Her daughters each spoke to The Forum about the ceremony and what the dedication meant to them.
“I felt very honored when they called and said they were wanting to do this,” Rolofson said.
“(This is) a very fitting representation of the legacy and the impact that she’s had on the community,” Blamey said.
“It’s a real honor,” Grosse said. “Her legacy, she believes so much in education and the importance of it. Starting early, she started a preschool in her basement because there wasn’t one for my sisters to go to. She’s always seen the importance of it and has always been very dedicated to this community and loved the people, loved the place. It’s pretty incredible.”
“It makes me really proud,” Carson said. “My mom would have been so amazed by this. We all knew the impact she has had, but to see it recognized in other people has just been really meaningful to our family with everything we’ve gone through the last couple years. (I’m) so, very proud to be her daughter.”
After the presentation and ribbon cutting, North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin led attendees on a tour of the new facility as well as some of the major changes the rest of the building has been able to accomplish since the new addition has been in use.
The school library is being shifted into the new addition, and the old library is the new cafeteria. Turpin said he thinks this will help students not drop trays since they won’t be going up and down stairs, in and out of the gym to have lunch. Now it’s all one level.
The space occupied by the principal and office staff will now be used as a teacher work room and a Parents as Teachers space.
Nancy Greeley, northwest Missouri area supervisor with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, toured the facility with Turpin. Greeley has ties to North Nodaway as an alum and northwest Missouri as a principal and superintendent at West Nodaway for 24 years — and Baldwin was her aunt.
“I student-taught under Beccy,” she said. “She kind of gave me guidance, support and this is where I am today.” Greeley now supervises 59 school districts in northwest Missouri.
“It just really warms my heart, because she was so passionate about education,” Greeley said. “If you were ever down about something regarding education, she always saw the bright light.”
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to have part of our building named after Beccy,” Turpin said. “... I wouldn’t have been able to be as good of an administrator or academic instructional leader that I have been without her guidance.”
Board President Vicki Riley said she was so pleased about the dedication to Baldwin.
“It’s truly an honor to her family,” she said. “She was very instrumental in getting a lot of things going here.”
Sister-in-law Jackie Baldwin said Baldwin would be thrilled.