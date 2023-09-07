IMG_0609.jpg
Buy Now

Sisters Ali Carson, Bess Rolofson, Jodi Grosse and Lyndi Blamey cut a ceremonial ribbon on Friday, Sept. 1, dedicating the North Nodaway Center for Early Learning in honor of their mother, Beccy Baldwin. The ribbon was held by North Nodaway Board President Vicki Riley, left, along with board members Krista Barcus and Jennifer Clements, right.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

PICKERING, Mo. — Eight hands operated a pair of extra-large scissors Friday afternoon at the North Nodaway Elementary School as four sisters snipped a ribbon dedicating the school’s new Center for Early Learning in honor of their mother, Beccy Baldwin.

A devoted educator who dedicated her life to enriching others, Baldwin, who died in June, taught at West Nodaway and North Nodaway. She also established a Kids Day Out Preschool in her home to help serve the community’s needs and served for several years as director of the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center, whose mission is to build the capacity of educators and schools to maximize student performance through high quality professional development.

IMG_0555.jpg
Buy Now

Bess Rolofson, Lyndi Blamey, Jodie Grosse and Ali Carson, daughters of Beccy Baldwin, unveil a plaque dedicating the North Nodaway Center for Early Learning in honor of their mother during Friday’s ceremony at the elementary school.
IMG_0675.jpg
Buy Now

North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin leads a tour through the elementary school located in Pickering. Beccy Baldwin’s family members toured the facility following a dedication ceremony on Friday, Aug. 31.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags