HOPKINS, Mo. — During its June meeting, the North Nodaway Board of Education accepted various bids for services to be completed during the 2022-2023 school year.
The board approved using federal ESSER III funds to purchase new textbooks for communication arts and math as presented. The Wonders of Communication Arts textbook is quoted at $57,650 for a six-year K-12 subscription, which includes student and teacher textbooks and online materials. The Ready Math textbook quote is $20,530 for a five-year K-8 subscription. The total cost is $78,180 out of the remaining $94,649 in ESSER III funds.
The high school will start both textbook programs at the same time. At the elementary school, the teachers will not start the Wonders of Communication Arts book until the 2023-2024 school year. However, North Nodaway is paying for the subscription in advance, so it can use ESSER III funds.
North Nodaway will use the remaining ESSER III funds to pay a portion of board-approved technology updates, which include the purchase of smart TVs and related technology from KC Audio Visual in the amount of $25,959.
The board approved a bid from Marriott Masonry to install a new metal ceiling in the elementary gymnasium in the amount of $18,600. The metal for the ceiling will be the same as the metal used for the little gym. Superintendent Chris Turpin said the district would pay for the upgrade with money from Fund 4, which is used for capital improvements.
Marriott Masonry’s $9,800 bid to install a new 150-foot concrete runway, a circle for shot put, a circle for discus and 80 feet of curbing was approved by the board. The runway and circles will be on the middle/high school’s track and football practice field.
The runway will have rubber on top for long jump and triple jump, Turpin said. Dimensions for the runway and circles are from the MSHSAA facility plan. The concrete curbing will be used to divert water from running down into a ditch and underneath the asphalt at the middle/high school.
“I think our kids will really appreciate this, and it will be nice for them,” Turpin said.
The board also approved the following bids for the 2022-2023 school year: Anderson-Erickson milk, Graves Menu Maker food services, Agriland propane gas for $1.634 per gallon and Porter Trash dumpsters, recycle bins and trash removal for $372 per month.
Other news
- In closed session, the board approved a $5,000 purchase agreement with Brennon Allen and Gerold Allen for the lot of land located across from the elementary school in Pickering and appointed Chris Turpin as the closing agent to represent North Nodaway R-VI School District in the purchase.
- The Vocational-Agricultural 50/50 enhancement grant was approved by the board for the amount of $8,330. Items to be purchased with the grant include a utility trailer, a welder, an impact wrench, a Shop-Vac, a multi-base router kit, a midi-lathe, a cordless backpack vacuum and a tool set. The district will be reimbursed for 50 percent of the purchase, Turpin said.
- The board approved updating board policy JFCI to allow drug testing for sixth graders who play MSHSAA sports. The policy was updated because, in its March meeting, the board approved allowing sixth graders to play MSHSAA sports.
- Bo Hansen’s $200 bid for the preschool trailer was approved by the board.
- Ellison Auxier said 50 percent of the final designs and plans for its assigned construction projects will be completed by July 5 and 95 percent will be completed by Aug. 16. It will be advertised for contractors by Aug. 23 and a target bid should be available by Sept. 13, Turpin said. Projects include an elementary school addition, a new bus barn and a high school addition.
- The 2022-2023 Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan was approved by the board.
- The board approved employing Tara Bott as the elementary custodian for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Cari Cline was appointed by the board as the head volleyball coach on a volunteer basis for the 2022-2023 school year.