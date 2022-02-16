CORRECTION: The original version of this story incorrectly swapped the votes of Joni Everhart and Jim Fuhrman. Everhart voted against and Fuhrman voted in favor. The Forum apologizes for the error.
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education on Wednesday voted 4-3 to adopt a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year.
Board members Joni Everhart, Nick Madden and Mike Rosenbohm voted against the new calendar, while Jim Fuhrman, Jane Hanson, Haily Randall and Elizabeth Renshaw voted in favor.
GRAHAM, Mo. — Although most of the questions and comments at last week’s Nodaway-Holt community forum were more focused on the district’s deci…
In the end, after weeks of exhaustive debate and discussion, there wasn’t much left to say — just to vote. Board members briefly recapped some of the points for and against before making their decision.
“We should remember it’s a life-changing decision, really, for everyone,” Madden said prior to the vote. “The school, community — everything.”
MARYVILLE, Mo. — As two school districts in Nodaway County contemplate a switch to a four-day week, parents have increasingly worried if other…
At a board work session last week, Madden was one of the board members who said he was conflicted over what the best decision for the district’s future would be.
GRAHAM, Mo. — A week after a punishing community forum, Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education members expressed regret at the way the meeting …
And even while voting, that sentiment didn’t go away for some board members, aware of both the concerns brought up by members of the public and the stakes of needing to incentivize teacher recruitment and retention.
“I struggle with this,” Rosenbohm said while debating whether to raise his hand in favor. Rosenbohm, who has made a point of talking at length with constituents on all sides of the issue and looking at as much of the data available as possible, ultimately was the last to raise his hand against — but the vote was already decided with four in favor.
The calendar approved Wednesday will consist of 1,083 hours of instruction time, only four fewer than the 1,087 hours outlined in the five-day calendar proposal. The state requires 1,044 hours of instruction time.
“The proposed calendar has very similar hours, lengthens the day by less than 30 minutes and coordinates all our partial weeks so (days off) are consistent on Monday,” Hanson said in a review of the proposal prior to the vote. “And when all that is said and done, it’s a difference of 11 Mondays.”
The board has traditionally held multiple readings and votes on proposed calendars, and board members have indicated they will do the same this time with a second reading to come in a subsequent meeting. But a backtrack on the number of days in the week would be an unusually significant change between a first and second reading, which typically is aimed at avoiding unintentional errors or scheduling conflicts.
Nodaway-Holt joins sports co-op partner West Nodaway R-I, which approved a four-day school week last week by its own 4-3 vote, as the first in the county to make the change.
GRAHAM, Mo. — Parents came out strongly against a plan for a four-day school week at a Nodaway-Holt community forum last week.
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District will hold a community forum next week to discuss the possibility of adopting a four-day s…