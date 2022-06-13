MAITLAND, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt Elementary library is open Tuesday mornings through June 21, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Checkout and quizzing time runs from 8-10 a.m. each Tuesday, during which students can come and go to check out books and take quizzes. Children who pass quizzes will get to spin the prize wheel and receive a ticket in a raffle drawing. The district asks parents not to drop kids off for the entire two-hour period as there are no activities during that time.
Special activities will be held from 10-11 a.m. All current students in preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend these events, though kids through second grade should have an adult in attendance for assistance. June 14 will be Board Game Bonanza followed by Lego Club on June 21.
The summer book club is held from 11 a.m. to noon for students in third through sixth grades who signed up prior to the end of school.