GRAHAM, Mo. — When the music stopped, all three Nodaway County schools involved in a co-op shakeup had found new partners, with Nodaway-Holt’s school board approving a five-year full co-op with West Nodaway last week.
The Nodaway-Holt board’s decision came after West Nodaway’s school board offered the five-year full co-op framework earlier this month, choosing Nodaway-Holt over North Nodaway, which had formerly been in a co-op for some sports with West Nodaway. The move from Nodaway-Holt ended an existing partial co-op with South Holt, which had offered to continue a co-op with Nodaway-Holt in only football.
That, board members said, was the chief sticking point that spurred the move to accept West Nodaway’s overtures.
“Football’s not the problem as far as if we need to co-op with somebody, because those opportunities are there,” said Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford at the Dec. 16 board meeting. “It’s the other sports that we need help being able to field a team and allow everybody — all students — a chance to play.
“… The data’s there — I know it, we all know it: you get kids involved, their attendance goes up, their grades go up, they become better citizens, and that’s the goal. The goal is to get them involved. I don’t care if it’s art club or football or sports or whatever it is — it could be esports or whatever it could be — we get them involved, and we got them.”
The five-year offer from West Nodaway also appealed to some board members.
“I like the fact they wanted 5 years,” said board member Haily Randall. “I feel like it shows their commitment.”
The two districts plan to form an advisory board to work through details of how to merge their programs, and will provide a unified set of recommendations to each school board for approval.
“I think after looking over the data, that’s our only option for all of our kids,” said board member Mike Rosenbohm.