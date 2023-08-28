GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District will hold graduation on Mother’s Day evening this year to avoid a conflict with sectional track.
During its regular meeting on Aug. 16, the school board voted to move this year’s commencement ceremony to May 12, 2024, at 5 p.m.
The board had originally approved a calendar with a May 11 graduation date, the day before Mother’s Day. But during last week’s meeting, board members agreed that a conflict with sectional track on that day meant they should move it.
After a lengthy discussion about alternatives, most other dates also had conflicts with school events or could complicate senior attendance.
Superintendent Mike Hollingsworth said that keeping graduation after the senior trip, which is scheduled for the week of May 5 prior to Mother’s Day weekend, helps to incentivize seniors to continue attending school since that determines whether they can go on the trip.
“Seniors are on our attendance until they graduate and so our attendance for our (Annual Performance Report) is already low,” Hollingsworth said.
Holding graduation a week or more after the senior trip, he said, would then mean seniors wouldn’t attend school in the meantime.
Ultimately, the board agreed to move graduation onto Mother’s Day, which several districts, including Nodaway-Holt, have actively tried to avoid the last couple of years. Board members set the time for 5 p.m. because they thought it would provide the greatest flexibility for families to celebrate either before or after the ceremony while leaving time for Mother’s Day celebrations in the morning.
Tax rate
Also during last week’s meeting, the board approved this year’s property tax rate at $4.2596 per $100 assessed valuation, keeping with a two-year, 5-cent “rollback” the board committed to last year.
Because of Missouri’s Hancock Amendment, which limits tax increases without explicit voter approval, school districts are generally not allowed to generate more tax revenue than the year prior, after cost-of-living adjustments, without a corresponding increase in property values.
Each year, the state auditor’s office figures each school district’s tax levy ceiling — the highest the rate can be set without crossing the Hancock line — that is based on the district’s assessed property valuations and taking into account inflation.
Last year, the auditor’s office set a tax rate ceiling of a little over $4.30 for the district. But after feedback from constituents, the board agreed to cut the proposed increase by 5 cents, approving a rate of $4.2505 instead.
Because total assessed valuation is only calculated every other year, that essentially locked the rolled-back tax rate in for two years, with this year being the second. Next year, the district will have the option of returning to the full ceiling with the recalculation of assessed valuation.
Jeff Blackford, the district superintendent at the time, estimated the move would cost a total of over $48,000 combined for last year and this year.
Other Nodaway-Holt news
- The board approved moving the date of prom from April 6, 2024, to April 7, 2024.
- Board members approved raising the price of athletic yearly passes to $125 for family (up from $75), $50 for adults (up from $25) and $30 for students (up from $12.50). The passes are good at both Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway. Superintendent Hollingsworth said the increase is the first in about a decade. The per-game adult price for the 275 Conference is $5.
- Enrollment was reported at 117 from pre-k through sixth grade and 89 from seventh grade up.
- The board agreed to make old playground equipment available as surplus via auction.
Personnel
- The board approved the hiring of Steve Griffith as a vo-tech driver for the 2023-2024 school year.
- The board acknowledged the resignation of Diana Long as a paraprofessional and yearbook sponsor effective immediately.