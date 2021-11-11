MAITLAND, Mo. — Nodaway-Holt Elementary School faculty and students recognized current military personnel, veterans and fallen soldiers at their Veterans Day assembly Nov. 11.
Principal Shawn Emerson gave opening and closing remarks, thanking those who have served and those who attended the assembly. To open the assembly, Emerson played a video that highlighted the significance and origins of Veterans Day. Emerson told the students the day is recognized on the anniversary of the World War I armistice.
“(The government) set a national holiday every year on November 11, so we can celebrate those that served and kept us free,” Emerson said.
Richard Warner, a former chief petty officer in the United States Navy, then gave a speech that described his 24 ½ years as an active military member. Warner joined the military in 1959, resigned and then served again in 1983. He retired in 2001.
“Within five days of graduating as a senior, I was on a bus headed for San Diego, California, where I went into boot camp,” Warner said.
While in the Navy, Warner served six years aboard two ships, one of which was a destroyer. He also built homes in Arizona and various structures in Haiti.
“When we were working around Haiti down there, we built four or five homes and a school and a hospital, and that was our big project; (it) was to help them out,” Warner said.
Warner described the difficulties of serving, mentioning that his wife had to raise their children by herself while he was deployed. He also noted the benefits of the military.
“When you get old enough to join (the military) … you’ve got a camaraderie with being with a bunch of people you will favor for the rest of your life,” Warner said.
Emerson then recognized current and former military members who attended the assembly. In attendance were former Air Force, Army, Navy and National Guard members.
Following military personnel recognition, fifth and sixth graders set America’s White Table, a performance which honors fallen soldiers, prisoners of war and those who are missing in action. The students set a single place at the table and described what each piece meant. Some of the items included a white tablecloth, which symbolizes a soldier’s pure intentions to serve his country; a red rose, which symbolizes the blood soldiers have shed; and sprinkled salt, which shows the tears of families waiting for loved ones to return. The students then displayed a drawing of a military member, giving a salute.
To end the assembly, students from each grade held letters, which spelled out “thank you” to the current and former military personnel who attended the assembly.