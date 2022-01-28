GRAHAM, Mo. — The Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District will hold a community forum next week to discuss the possibility of adopting a four-day school week.
The public forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 2, at the high school in Graham.
Like the district’s sports co-op partner, West Nodaway, the Nodaway-Holt Board of Education has been gathering information on a possible switch to the four-day week for a few months, and is now ready to move ahead with a public forum.
At its regular meeting last week, the board reviewed a rough draft of a four-day calendar — Mondays would be the off day — that would see each school day lengthened by 26 minutes and result in nine fewer student days overall.
Under the regular five-day school week, students would be in class from 8 a.m. until 3:10 p.m. for 159 days, resulting in 1,087.78 hours and ending on May 9. With a four-day schedule, the school day would run from 8 a.m. until 3:36 p.m. for 150 student days for a total of 1,082.51 hours, ending on May 18. By state law, the school year cannot begin prior to Aug. 22 regardless of how many days of the week students are in class.
In online surveys sent to all staff members, parents, students in grades 7-12 and available to the community at large, an overwhelming majority of respondents were in favor of moving to the four-day week.
In the staff survey, 76 percent said they supported a four-day week, with the remaining 24 percent opting for “maybe.” Eighty-four percent of students who responded either strongly supported or supported a four-day week. Among parents and community members the support was still strong, but weaker. Forty-six percent of parents said they were strongly in favor or in favor of the four-day week with 20 percent undecided. And in the community survey, available through social media, 52 percent said they were strongly in favor or in favor and 10 percent were undecided.
Benefits
Although there could be some ancillary benefits — like a negligible cost savings and increasing quality time for families — the primary goal of a four-day week is to help school districts attract and retain quality teachers, which is why it’s caught on especially with smaller districts across the state.
Over the past few years, though, it hasn’t just been rural districts looking for a leg up: According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, only one district in the state utilized a four-day week 10 years ago. This year, the number is closer to 118 of the state’s 518 public districts.
Because the model is so new, and has picked up steam during and partly due to a global pandemic, the exact effects — positive or negative — are difficult to parse compared to a typical five-day week. Some proponents tout cost savings, some say that fewer days per week helps improve student focus and other similar benefits. But the main driver has remained the same: finding ways to get good teachers and keep them.
“Money isn’t everything, I realize that, but if we can attract and retain teachers because of a four-day (week) or up the base (salary) or however we can do it, (we should) — because teachers aren’t out there,” said Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford at last week’s school board meeting.
At $33,500, Nodaway-Holt’s starting base teacher’s salary is one of the higher figures in the county, second only to Maryville. But for a job opening last year, elementary Principal Mike Hollingsworth said, the district received only between six and eight applications.
“We used to have 30 or 40,” Blackford said.
That difficulty of attracting teachers to their classrooms has led smaller districts, like Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway, to consider a four-day week that would give teachers more days off without reducing pay.
Under the four-day calendar presented last week, Nodaway-Holt teachers would have the same number of professional development days — 14 — which would be held periodically on Mondays. Their contracted hours would drop from 1,416 on a five-day schedule to 1,394 hours on a four-day schedule.
Concerns
But while the per-hour rate would increase for teachers, it could put the livelihoods of support staff in jeopardy.
Employees paid by the hour rather than on contract — like secretaries, paraprofessionals and janitors — could also lose the hours cut during a shift to a four-day week, potentially moving some full-time employees out of full-time status and putting their health insurance in question.
In a survey of support staff only, 64 percent were still in favor of the four-day week, but by far the largest concern was potential loss of pay.
The school board touched on the issue at last week’s meeting but did not discuss specific solutions or adjustments.
Among parents, the largest concerns were over the length of the school day and the quality of instruction. Teachers in attendance said they were hopeful that the quality of instruction would actually go up with more time per class period, not down.
“I would love to have six or seven more minutes every day rather than a shorter period more times a week,” said English teacher Loren Messer at the Jan. 19 meeting. “… A longer period is better for me because I can transition from one thing to the other thing to another thing and still have enough minutes in each of those parts to get meat off the bone.”
More homework to be completed over the longer weekend, the teachers in attendance agreed, would not be on the table.
“I think … that would be a priority of mine: I would not want my kids to have more homework,” said art teacher Robin Lewis. “I don’t think that’s why we’re doing it, you know what I’m saying? I think that would go against what we want.”
Erin Fent, a sixth grade teacher, said that during her seven years teaching at Lathrop R-II, the district switched to a four-day week. It was an adjustment, but she said she would look forward to switching back to four days at Nodaway-Holt.
“I know I really liked it,” she said. “It was concerning to me at the beginning, of how I would fit everything in, how I would change how I taught everything. But, it’s kind of like anything new that you do: You just work out the kinks as you go along and you figure out the way that works best. … I think there’s just a lot of different positives to it that I experienced when I went through it there.”
One of the top concerns initially at Lathrop, Fent said, was over child care — families with young children didn’t know what they would do with their kids on the new off day while the parents were at work. To solve that issue, she said the district set up a day care program at a YMCA, but only one family signed up.
In the surveys at Nodaway-Holt, the concerns over child care seemed to take on a similar tone: In the parent survey, 20 percent of respondents listed child care as their top concern about a four-day week, and 29 percent of the community survey respondents did the same. But 99 percent — all but one — of the parents surveyed said that they would have someone to take care of their child if the district switched to a four-day week.
Still, finding the right balance of how to use the new off days will be “tricky,” said board President Jane Hanson.
“I do think that how we use that Monday is very important,” she said. “I mean, I understand a snow makeup day here and there, but … that day is set as a no-school day. There will be practices, I understand, but having to come in randomly for an organization thing or something at a weird time during the day — that would be very difficult for parents to coordinate. So I think there would need to be some guidelines on how that day is utilized.”
Ultimately, Hanson and other board members said there appeared to be a lot of positives to the plan, but they would like more feedback from the community before moving forward any further.
Other news
- Both Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway administrators were approached by constituents about the possibility of starting a wrestling program. Nodaway-Holt board members asked Blackford to survey students on potential interest before moving forward. Earlier this month, the West Nodaway board directed Superintendent Mitch Barnes to look into the costs associated with such a program before taking any further steps.
- Two school board seats are set to come open in the April election currently held by Haily Randall and Mike Rosenbohm. Four candidates have filed to run for the seats: Andrew Lance, Ryan Medsker, Meagan Morrow and Randall (incumbent).
- A Chevrolet Traverse was donated to the district by TransCanada.
- The board accepted a farm bid from Ryan Carter for $267 per acre, totaling $52,065 over three years.
- The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was corrected Jan. 28 to correct the name of the high school principal.