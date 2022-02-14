GRAHAM, Mo. — A week after a punishing community forum, Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education members expressed regret at the way the meeting went down, provided some answers to questions posed during the forum and prepared to make a decision on a four-day school week at their next meeting on Wednesday.
During a subdued, introspective board work session Feb. 9, board members blamed themselves for failing to keep the three-hour forum on track, and said they were caught off guard by the tone of the meeting. The Feb. 2 open forum at times included pointed, probing questions for teachers who were present, and administrators occasionally appeared to have difficulty moderating a crowd that seemed to feed off one another’s frustrations.
“I’ve heard it described as a bullying session, and I think that’s pretty much on target there,” said board member Mike Rosenbohm. “Something we try to teach kids not to do in school.”
Rosenbohm singled himself out for suggesting a format that had only two board members on the panel of school officials at the front of the forum. He said he thought having some board members in the crowd itself would make for a less confrontational atmosphere than having the board facing the crowd as if they were in opposition to each other.
“But evidently I was wrong,” Rosenbohm said.
Community members in attendance, though, said that they thought only two board members had shown up for the meeting, or were not interested in being publicly accountable.
Most of all, Rosenbohm said he regretted the forum’s setup because it “didn’t look like we were supporting teachers.”
“I never would’ve had those teachers come if I would’ve known,” said Superintendent Jeff Blackford. “I mean, I wanted them there to describe what their day was going to be like and how they could adjust. And we had a teacher that’s already been through the transition and I wanted her to give her experiences of that.”
Instead, the three teachers present who sat with the board members and administrators often ended up on the defensive from parents who were concerned about the effects of four-day school weeks — from skepticism over how teachers would adapt to different blocks of classroom time to whether the teachers present would consider leaving the school district if it stayed five days — and as bystanders to several criticisms of teachers’ work ethic and value to the district in general.
“I think the teachers that were there that night saw a side of our parents that they won’t forget,” said board president Jane Hanson. “And I hope we can come back from that. But I don’t know.”
Overall, board members said they should have been better prepared to keep the forum on topic, minimize repeat questions and provide a more constructive atmosphere.
“I respect having different opinions,” Hanson said last week. “All of us in this room have different opinions, or — it depends on the day — may have a different opinion within ourselves. (The forum) just probably didn’t need to get disrespectful. So my regret is that we didn’t shut it down sooner. I think we probably didn’t need to go three hours.
“… But we needed to do it. No part of me thinks that we should not have opened it up for community discussion. I think we should have just probably had better guidelines to ensure that no one in that room felt like it was targeted at them.”
Answers
The bulk of last week’s work session, though, was spent on considering the points brought up at the forum.
Blackford said that some concerns were easy to allay. For example, he said he was considering recommending a base pay increase for hourly workers regardless of whether a four-day week is implemented. And he stressed that no non-contract employee would be in danger of losing their insurance eligibility from potential hours lost due to a four-day school week — a concern mentioned in survey responses from staff.
Others were more difficult.
Board members spent some time batting around general ideas for how to help families who may need assistance with child care for young children. But one of the largest obstacles to that issue is figuring out the scope of the problem in the first place: in a survey of parents, only one respondent said they didn’t know what they would do with their child if the district switched to a four-day week. At the community forum, though, the issue seemed to crop up several times — making it difficult to parse just how widespread the problem may be and what solutions might be feasible.
While most of the open forum’s discussion centered on concerns at the elementary, high school Principal Michael Hollingsworth said at the work session that he was confident teachers at the high school would be able to be flexible in structuring lessons in order to meet academic standards. In particular, he said pre-testing students before units would be extremely useful in determining how much attention a particular element of instruction might need. A four-day week would add about four minutes to each period.
Additionally, Hollingsworth took offense to a criticism leveled during the community forum that students who attend vocational and technical education classes at Northwest Technical School would be less likely to actually go to those classes on Mondays when Nodaway-Holt would not be in session but NTS would.
Currently, students already attend the vo-tech when Nodaway-Holt is not in session, he said, and he had no qualms about increasing the number of those days for students he said are committed to the programs they’re studying.
Hollingsworth said students who attend the vo-tech have to go through an interview process, obtain letters of recommendation and write a paper explaining what they want to study and how it fits into their long-term career goals. They also must sign an agreement that outlines performance expectations, including attendance.
He said the school district stays in close contact with NTS on attendance, and have taken action in the past with students who have not held up their end of the bargain.
Instead, the students who go to the vo-tech do so “with a focus and with a purpose,” Hollingsworth said.
“Those kids are the ones that want to be there, they’ve gone through the process, they want that certification that they’re working towards, because that is their goal — whatever that may be, whether it’s the nursing program, whether it’s the welding program,” he said. “Whatever it is, they have that goal in mind and they’re going for it.”
Next steps
Although board members got the message that many parents, especially parents of elementary school students, were against the four-day week at the community forum, prior feedback had shown significant support for the plan: 46 percent of parents surveyed by the district said they were in favor or strongly in favor of a four-day week. And board members said they had received feedback after the forum from several parents who shared their support for it or for whatever decision the board makes.
“I’m kind of neutral too,” said Kim Schaffer, one such parent who attended the work session. “However, I think our teachers are pretty important. And I’ve been through it with an older child when you never knew if you were gonna have a math teacher, if you were gonna have an English teacher, and it took a toll on a lot of those students. So I really hope that you can do anything possible to keep the good teachers here. Our kids deserve it. … But I think you’ve got more support than what has been speaking up.”
Elementary school Principal Shawn Emerson said that not having any applicants for teaching positions wasn’t far-fetched. His first year as principal in 2017, he said, there were no applicants for an open math teacher position. He was able to recruit a teacher he knew from another district instead. And only three applications came in for an English position. Particularly at the secondary level, he said, it will only get more difficult to attract quality applicants.
“What happens if you have a math opening and you aren’t doing innovative things to be on that forefront? What happens when you don’t get an applicant?” Emerson said. “How do you teach our kids math?”
He suggested the only viable solution in that case may be to have kids learn virtually through a program like Launch, a private vendor that provides online instruction to Missouri students for a fee. While virtual learning was a necessity during part of the pandemic, Emerson said, it would not be sustainable over the long term, especially without the ability to properly vet the teacher on the other end.
“We have to look at the big picture,” Rosenbohm said. “And 20 years down the road, where do we want this school to be?”
At the work session, the board wrestled with their own reservations about the plan weighed against its potential benefits — chiefly, helping the district to compete for quality teachers which translates into quality instruction for kids — and spoke candidly about how they were struggling with the decision.
“As a board member, I know what’s right to do,” said board member Nick Madden. “As a parent, I’m the other way. That’s hard.”
But even if board members agreed that a four-day week would be the best opportunity for the district to thrive into the future, it could still be a tough sell to at least some parents and community members.
“I would be concerned about the community support,” said board member Joni Everhart. “I feel like without consensual support from the community, I feel like it would just be hard to have anything succeed. … I don’t know. The meeting was discouraging from the community. It’s hard to look past that.”
The board indicated it will vote on a first reading of the 2022-23 calendar at its regular meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the high school in Graham. Blackford said he will prepare a five-day calendar and a four-day calendar for the board to vote on.
Traditionally the board has done multiple readings of a calendar before final approval — one each at consecutive meetings — and Hanson said the board would stick to that practice this time as well, regardless of which calendar is selected.