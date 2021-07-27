MARYVILLE, Mo. — The National Weather Service has advised that all of Nodaway County and most of northwest Missouri will be under a heat advisory starting at noon today and continuing through 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.
According to the advisory, heat index values are expected up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit for portions of east central and northeast Kansas and northwest and west central Missouri.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the NWS. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
The advisory suggests people within the advisory area should take extra precautions when working outside and to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” the advisory noted. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.”