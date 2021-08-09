MARYVILLE, Mo. — The National Weather Service has advised that all of Missouri, including Nodaway County, will be under a heat advisory starting at 1 p.m. today and continuing through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.
According to the NWS, heat index values up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit are expected for central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri and portions of east central and northeast Kansas.
Starting Tuesday in the late afternoon and into the evening hours, strong to severe storms are possible in northwest, north central and west central Missouri as well as extreme eastern Kansas. The advisory listed “strong winds and brief heavy downpours” as the main concerns.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the advisory noted. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
The NWS recommends individuals take extra precautions when working outside by rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” the advisory stated. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.”
A map of Missouri cooling centers lists Walmart located at 1605 S. Main Street and the Nodaway County Senior Center located at 1210 E. First Street as cooling centers in Maryville.