Nodaway-Holt R-VII
- During the Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education meeting on May 19, the board addressed the following topics:
- The board approved an agreement with Skidmore for the placement of a new electronic sign.
- Board members approved meal prices for the 2021-2022 school year: breakfast for K-12 students will cost $1.45 and $1.70 for adults; lunch for K-12 students will be $2.80 and $3.60 for adults; extra entrée will be $1.60; and milk was set at 40 cents.
- The board accepted resignation letters from technology director Sherry Schniedermeyer and paraprofessional Val Derr.
- The next board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on June 16.
Northeast Nodaway R-V
- During the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education meeting on May 20, the board addressed the following topics:
- The board renewed the district’s annual contract with the Area Cooperative for Education Support (ACES) for $24,158. ACES is a regional cooperative that serves 19 school districts in northwest Missouri to provide resources and personnel to serve the needs of at-risk and special education students.
- Preschool teacher Marcy Sobotka accepted the 2020 award from the Missouri School Boards’ Association for Early Childhood Program of the Year for its size category on April 29 in Savannah. The MSBA had announced the award last summer, but an in-person acceptance was delayed due to the pandemic.
- Superintendent Brenda Dougan said that all Chromebooks were returned to the district with “minimal damage” at the end of the school year.