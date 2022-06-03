Northeast Nodaway
RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The following are notes from the May 26 meeting of the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education:
- The board will consider a meal price increase at its next meeting, which Superintendent Brenda Dougan said would likely be around 15 cents. The free meal programs funded by federal pandemic aid over the past two school years end after this year.
- Over the three days of district baseball hosted at Northeast Nodaway’s new facility, 796 spectators paid for entry, said athletic director Vance Proffitt.
- Higher quality grass will be planted on the new baseball field over the summer, replacing the initial quick-grow grass that was necessary to get the field into playing shape as soon as possible, Dougan said.
- Incoming principal and current Assistant Principal Heidi Beatty said a survey of teachers showed that 100 percent thought that instruction and engagement were improved in seventh and eighth grade classrooms after the district decided not to allow cellphone use for those grades starting in November. Beatty said the district does not have a codified policy for grades 9-12, making it a rarity among northwest Missouri school districts. She said she would work one up for the school board to review this summer.
- The school board’s next regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Another session was also scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 to review the final budget.