South Nodaway
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following are notes from the May 18 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- The board approved increasing starting teacher salaries to $38,000, to meet the new state minimum, recently approved by the Missouri General Assembly. A state program will reimburse school districts that opt in at 70 percent of the cost to raise salaries to that minimum. According to meeting minutes, this will impact five teachers at the district, but those who make more than $38,000 will receive an additional $500, “to help make things equitable.”
- According to meeting minutes, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund gave a construction update. He told board members the framing of the interior of the new addition is very close to being done. He also thanked Danny Wilson and Bruce Skoglund for donating their time in helping with this process. The district is beginning to get estimates on the cost of sheetrock and finishings.
- Board members approved the district tuition rate of $2,200 for a child and $200 for each additional child.
- The board approved hiring Tiana Wiedeman and Dalanie Acklin for summer help.
- The board accepted a resignation letter from sixth grade teacher Teresa Cordy.
Jefferson
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The following are notes from the May 19 meeting of the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education:
- The board approved a measure to cancel the district’s Career Ladder program. The program was restarted by the state General Assembly at the end of the legislative session last week. The program adds supplemental pay for teachers based on the number of hours worked outside of contracted time with 60 percent coming from state funds and 40 percent from the home district.
- The board offered contracts to Greg Dias and Veronica Giedd for the 2022-23 school year.