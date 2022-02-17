MARYVILLE, Mo. — Current Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips announced Wednesday morning that he will not seek election to the position for the upcoming term that begins Jan. 1, 2023.
“Although I have decided to pursue other opportunities, I am very grateful that I have been able to serve the people of Nodaway County for the past year and a half,” Phillips said in a news release. “This is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. It has been an honor to serve in a position so critical to ensuring the safety of the community.”
Phillips was appointed to the position as the county’s prosecuting attorney in August 2020 by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to serve out the term vacated by Robert Rice who was appointed as associate circuit judge by the governor.
Eligible candidates can file for the position from Feb. 22 through March 29. The primary election will be held on Aug. 2.