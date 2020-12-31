MARYVILLE, Mo. — Likely because of the Christmas holiday, Nodaway County narrowly missed meeting the criteria to move down to Category 2: Critical Risk, according to the state’s recommendations and classifications for countywide COVID-19 spread.
In November, the city of Maryville’s seventh emergency order tied some mitigation measures to the state’s guidelines, and since then, the city has remained in Category 1: Extreme Risk, which has the most stringent measures. In order to move down to Category 2, the county must see two consecutive weeks of a 7-day positivity rate under 15 percent and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 population of less than 350. According to the state’s online dashboard, the county met those requirements for 12 straight days, and needed to continue to meet them through Dec. 26.
But on Christmas Day, only eight tests were administered, and two came back positive, making a 25 percent positivity rate — breaking the streak and restarting the clock. For comparison, the previous four days saw between 43 and 86 tests administered.
On Dec. 26, six positive tests came back from 25 total tests, again over the threshold needed.
In order to move from Category 1 down to Category 2, the county must maintain two straight weeks with a 7-day positivity rate of under 15 percent and a 7-day case rate per 100,000 population of less than 350. As of Wednesday, those numbers were at 16.6 percent and 208.2 respectively.
In Category 2, the limits on social group size would rise from 10 to 25, and the occupancy limit for businesses less than 10,000 square feet would rise to 50 percent, while it would increase to 25 percent for businesses larger than 10,000 square feet, and gym and fitness center occupancy would move up to 75 percent.
The mask mandate is a separate measure that expires on Jan. 31.
19th death
Since the last update in this newspaper seven days ago, the health department reported the death of a man in his 80s, the 19th Nodaway County resident to die from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the health department has reported 2,010 confirmed cases and 318 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,328 since tracking began this spring. There are 83 active cases in the county.
Of the 2,328 confirmed and probable cases in the county, 2,226 have been released from isolation. Four are currently hospitalized, and 148 have been hospitalized overall. More than 1 in 9 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Since last week’s update in this newspaper, 42 new cases have been recorded. The age breakdown is as follows:
- 0-9: 2
- 10-19: 6
- 20-29: 6
- 30-39: 5
- 40-49: 5
- 50-59: 8
- 60-69: 3
- 70-79: 4
- 80-89: 3
In addition to the first vaccines administered to health care workers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville last week, Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson said that his agency’s rollout of the Moderna vaccine to home health workers began as planned this week.